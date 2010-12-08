Net-A-Porter: Accessories And Dresses For The Holidays

It may be time to don your holiday apparel, but that doesn’t mean you need to compromise your style personality. For those parties when an ironic ugly Christmas sweater just won’t make the cut, here are three stunning looks for three style types: the French magazine editor, the modern eclectic, and the retro glamazon. Pick your style type and then scroll through the choice dresses and accessories from NET-A-PORTER.COM to suit your style personality this holiday season!



Modern Eclectic: If you’re a modern eclectic type, you’re the girl who is always in the know. From your clothes, to underground music to before they’re trendy hot-spot bars, you’re always ahead of the curve that is if you’re not setting the curve. To thwart any style copy cats, keep your look completely original with a classic cut dress with a twist. Nab this 3.1. Phillip Lim dress ($1,100, available atNET-A-PORTER.COM) it’s a modern interpretation of a staple mini-dress with its eyebrow-raising sequins. Top this dress with a Picasso-worthy hair style and the quirky pairing will keep everyone else on their toes but by now, shouldn’t they always expect an unexpected element from you?



Retro Glamour: If you’re a retro glamour style type, your style is not to be confused as ultra-femme. Rather, your look is more inspired by the 1950s attitude with a little sass than it is by the actual clothing worn during any past decade. Your wardrobe has a vintage feel but is not necessarily genuinely vintage. For all you retro gals, pick up this ADAM dress ($1,495, available atNET-A-PORTER.COM) with a universally flattering fitted bodice, then swing your hips in that 1950s throwback full skirt to showcase your figure!



Parisian Magazine Editor: If you’re a Parisian magazine editor style type, your breezy look focuses on taking a glamorous piece and dressing it down for an envy-worthy, laissez-faire aura. To pull this look together, leave your jewelry and accessories behind and go with a natural makeup look. Instead, snatch up this understated but sexy Thread Social dress ($650, available atNET-A-PORTER.COM). A feminine spin on the traditionally masculine trench, cinch this dress extra tight at your waist for a quietly sexy look. The sparse and effortless, had-a-mere-three-minutes-before-dashing-out-the-door look keeps the focus on your stunning wardrobe choice oh, and of course, on you!

Want more holiday shopping tips? Our friends at NET-A-PORTER.COM are available with tips on holiday dressing and gifting! Simply e-mail fashionadvisors.usa@net-a-porter.com or call 800.471.9303 from 9AM – 5:30PM EDT, seven days a week.

Credits

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Simona, Marilyn

Hair: Angie Parker, Ray Brown Pro

Makeup: Robert Lyon, Atelier Management



