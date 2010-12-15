Maxi Skirts: A Trend For All Seasons

Maxi skirts have come a long way since their crunchy granola days of tiered, paisley and quilted peasant varieties. Personally, I’ve scoffed at my fair share of maxi skirts, but I am now eating my words like a bowl of said granola.

The fall and spring runways both saw refreshing, chic spins on the maxi skirt in sheer fabrics and feminine neutral shades. Maxi skirts are now elevated to a new level of style and are one of the most coveted pieces for both the fall and spring seasons. Scroll through the images above for some suggestions on how to sport your own maxi skirt.



Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Hair: Robert Huitron, Mark Edward Inc

Makeup: Jackie Gomez, Top 5 Management

Model: Chelsea, IMG