StyleCaster
Share

How To Wear The Denim On Denim Trend In Real Life

What's hot
StyleCaster

How To Wear The Denim On Denim Trend In Real Life

Emily
by
How To Wear The Denim On Denim Trend In Real Life
3 Start slideshow

Earlier this season, StyleCaster unveiled an exclusive fashion editorial Mood Indigo an ode, if you will, to that everlasting American closet staple: denim. Using the Mood Indigo editorial as inspiration, here are some fashion tips and shopping ideas for how you can re-create the denim on denim look at home!

Limit the denim on denim. Sounds like an oxymoron, but you only need two pieces of denim for your look. A jacket and shorts is enough to demonstrate the trend without needing a denim shirt with it all.

Flash some skin. Opting for denim shorts or cropped pants rather than full length jeans will naturally keep your denim ensemble from overwhelming the eye.

Use other lively fabrics to compliment your denim look. Denim is usually a safe way to ground sparkly sequins or printed floral pieces. With that said, break up your denim look with the same patterned and flashy pieces.

Mix (but don’t match) your denim tones. Contrast and balance a lighter, washed out denim with a dark black or navy denim. Instead of upping your fashion forward look, wearing a head-to-toe shade of denim will knock you down to the “Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Jumpsuit” level.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Models: Charlene Almarvez and Alina Krasina, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: June Senkiew, Cutler Salon
Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto

0 Thoughts?
1 of 3

On Alina (left): Grey blazer by Theory ($415); Denim vest by 7 for All Mankind ($225); Blue chambray shorts by A.P.C. ($170); Canvas booties by Sportmax ($825), available at MaxMara stores. On Charlene (right): White fedora by Club Monaco; Denim tie-dye shirt by Cheap Monday ($78), available at Urban Outfitters; Brown weathered belt by MANGO ($49.95), available in stores only; Denim capris by Democracy of Nevermind ($110), available at American Rag; Two-tone clogs by Marni (price upon request)

On Charlene (left): Sunglasses by Dior ($295), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; White sequin jacket by Club Monaco ($295), in stores only; Light denim button up by Levi's ($59.50); Dark denim trousers by Cheap Monday ($100), available at Shopbop; Brown sandals by Derek Lam ($790), available at Saks Fifth Avenue. On Alina (right): Straw fedora by Eugenia Kim ($288); Pink sheer blouse by Comptoir des Cotonniers; Light blue shorts by Theory ($170) ; Gold sandals by Jimmy Choo ($595), available at Net-A-Porter

On Alina (left): Light denim jacket by Club Monaco ($189), in stores only; Black and white checkered scarf by Cheap Monday ($35), available at 80's Purple; Grey loose shirt by Twenty ($110), available at Neiman Marcus; Black denim shorts by Current/Elliot; Tan oxford heels by Derek Lam ($890), available at Barneys New York. On Charlene (right): Dark denim bustier by Current/Elliot; Patwork jeans stylist's own; Grey lace up booties by Aldo ($135)

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Music Monday: Oberhofer’s Favorite ‘Summer Jamz’

Music Monday: Oberhofer’s Favorite ‘Summer Jamz’
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share