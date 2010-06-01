How To Wear The Denim On Denim Trend In Real Life

Earlier this season, StyleCaster unveiled an exclusive fashion editorial Mood Indigo an ode, if you will, to that everlasting American closet staple: denim. Using the Mood Indigo editorial as inspiration, here are some fashion tips and shopping ideas for how you can re-create the denim on denim look at home!

Limit the denim on denim. Sounds like an oxymoron, but you only need two pieces of denim for your look. A jacket and shorts is enough to demonstrate the trend without needing a denim shirt with it all.

Flash some skin. Opting for denim shorts or cropped pants rather than full length jeans will naturally keep your denim ensemble from overwhelming the eye.

Use other lively fabrics to compliment your denim look. Denim is usually a safe way to ground sparkly sequins or printed floral pieces. With that said, break up your denim look with the same patterned and flashy pieces.

Mix (but don’t match) your denim tones. Contrast and balance a lighter, washed out denim with a dark black or navy denim. Instead of upping your fashion forward look, wearing a head-to-toe shade of denim will knock you down to the “Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Jumpsuit” level.

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Models: Charlene Almarvez and Alina Krasina, Ford Models

Hair Stylist: June Senkiew, Cutler Salon

Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto