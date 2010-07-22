StyleCaster
Grunge Redux: ’90s Fashion Is Back

Janice
by
Doc Martens, plaid, Smells Like Teen Spirit, and heroin chic. Get ready to tap into your inner subversive self because grunge is back. The ’90s movement that spawned from rainy Seattle is adding some serious grit to today’s fall wares. Forget the “Whatevers” and “As Ifs” of Clueless, Lelaina Pierce of Reality Bites is your fashion idol. Scroll through the images above for some inspiration on how to incorporate some 1993 into your wardrobe before the leaves start to fall.

Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Karlina Caune, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen
Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano

Black Felt Hat by H&M Divided ($14.95); Black And White Studded Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Black Leather Biker Jacket With Exposed Zippers by LnA (Price Upon Request); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)

Black Leather Vest With Side Zipper by Improvd ($499), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Gray Silk Bra by Erin Wasson X RVCA; Light Denim Washed Ripped Boyfriend Jeans by Levi's ($79.50); Black Rhodium Plated Silver Eagle Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver Horse Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($315), available at Churchill; Silver Love Brings Me Back To Life Wolf Ring by Matina Amanita ($349), available at Churchill; Silver/ Gold Love Brings Me Back To Life Eagle Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver 3 Finger A Raw Ring by Surface to Air ($55); Inspector Closeau Necklace by Digby & Iona ($160); Bronze Bunny Head Necklace by Digby & Iona ($200)

Black Felt Hat by H&M Divided ($14.95); Black And Gray Vendanta Gown In Skeleton Print Chiffon by Vena Cava ($1,200), available at Barneys; Denim Destroyed Studded Trucker Vest by Levi's ($58), available at Urban Outfitters; Black Rhodium Plated Silver Eagle Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver Horse Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($315), available at Churchill; Black Leather All In One Studded Cuff by Cara ($68), available at select Bloomingdale's; Black Leather Silver Studded Thin Wrist Band by Aqua ($28), available at select Bloomingdale's

Multicolored Plaid Button Down Dress by Etoile Isabel Marant ($355); Black Perforated Leather Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Light Grey Hesher Hoodie And Denim Jacket With Studs by Citizens of Humanity ($594), available at Revolve Clothing; Gunmetal Beck Woven Leather And Chain Necklace by Flutter by Jill Golden ($178); Inspector Closeau Necklace by Digby & Iona ($160); Silver Ornament Necklace by Surface to Air ($145); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)

LEFT: Plaid Button Down Dress by Etoile Isabel Marant ($355); Black Perforated Leather Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Light Gray Hesher Hoodie And Denim Jacket With Studs by Citizens of Humanity ($594), available at Revolve Clothing; Gunmetal Woven Leather And Chain Necklace by Flutter by Jill Golden ($178); Inspector Closeau Necklace by Digby & Iona ($160); Silver Ornament Necklace by Surface to Air ($145); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)

RIGHT: Gray And Army Draped Jersey Dress by McQ Alexander McQueen ($315), available at Chateau D'Eve; Black And White Studded Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Black Leather Biker Jacket With Exposed Zippers by LnA (Price Upon Request); Black 'Twee' Calfskin Mini Bag by Jérôme Dreyfuss ($700); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)

Black Leather Neck Piece by Pringle of Scotland; Denim And Red Plaid Dress by McQ Alexander McQueen ($915), available at Mix-Mix; Silver Love Brings Me Back To Life Wolf Ring by Matina Amanita ($349), available at Churchill

