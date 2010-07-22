Grunge Redux: ’90s Fashion Is Back

LEFT: Plaid Button Down Dress by Etoile Isabel Marant ($355); Black Perforated Leather Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Light Gray Hesher Hoodie And Denim Jacket With Studs by Citizens of Humanity ($594), available at Revolve Clothing; Gunmetal Woven Leather And Chain Necklace by Flutter by Jill Golden ($178); Inspector Closeau Necklace by Digby & Iona ($160); Silver Ornament Necklace by Surface to Air ($145); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)

RIGHT: Gray And Army Draped Jersey Dress by McQ Alexander McQueen ($315), available at Chateau D'Eve; Black And White Studded Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Black Leather Biker Jacket With Exposed Zippers by LnA (Price Upon Request); Black 'Twee' Calfskin Mini Bag by Jérôme Dreyfuss ($700); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)