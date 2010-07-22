Grunge Redux: ’90s Fashion Is Back

Doc Martens, plaid, Smells Like Teen Spirit, and heroin chic. Get ready to tap into your inner subversive self because grunge is back. The ’90s movement that spawned from rainy Seattle is adding some serious grit to today’s fall wares. Forget the “Whatevers” and “As Ifs” of Clueless, Lelaina Pierce of Reality Bites is your fashion idol. Scroll through the images above for some inspiration on how to incorporate some 1993 into your wardrobe before the leaves start to fall.
Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Karlina Caune, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen
Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano
Black Felt Hat by H&M Divided ($14.95); Black And White Studded Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available through special order at lacraisa.com; Black Leather Biker Jacket With Exposed Zippers by LnA (Price Upon Request); Silver Key Necklace by Surface to Air ($190)
Black Leather Vest With Side Zipper by Improvd ($499), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Gray Silk Bra by Erin Wasson X RVCA; Light Denim Washed Ripped Boyfriend Jeans by Levi's ($79.50); Black Rhodium Plated Silver Eagle Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver Horse Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($315), available at Churchill; Silver Love Brings Me Back To Life Wolf Ring by Matina Amanita ($349), available at Churchill; Silver/ Gold Love Brings Me Back To Life Eagle Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver 3 Finger A Raw Ring by Surface to Air ($55); Inspector Closeau Necklace by Digby & Iona ($160); Bronze Bunny Head Necklace by Digby & Iona ($200)