The Glamourai’s Kelly Framel In Shady Lady

StyleCaster’s editorial Kaleidoscope Eyes was fundamentally a celebration of self expression and personal style. Led by world renowned stylist Lori Goldstein, Kaleidoscope Eyes encouraged us all to surrender ourselves to the beauty and drama of clothing.

From clothing racks and banquet tables of jewelry, Goldstein honed in on truly exceptional pieces allowing outfits to organically come together. “Everything kind of finds its place. Out of a huge table of jewelry, I’ll find those five favorite things and you know, it may not work in what we’re doing right then, but it is incredible how by the end of the day it will always be shot. I always do say that the clothes do find their way,” Goldstein says.

Alas, the styling phenom and photographer Shoji Van Kuzumi partner up again for a supplementary story of those lovable key pieces that were not incorporated into the original Kaleidoscope Eyes editorial, but were too precious to ignore. Polished off with Van Kuzumi’s psychedelic touches and hyper-unique flourishes, Goldstein transforms The Glamourai blogger Kelly Framel‘s look by simply swapping out pairs of amazing sunglasses. -Janice Chou



Credits

Photographer: Shoji Van Kuzumi

Stylist: Lori Goldstein

Associate Stylist: Orlee Winer

Hair: David Von Cannon, Bryan Bantry

Makeup: Ralph Siciliano, Kate Ryan Inc.

Manicurist: Deborah Lippmann, The Wall Group

Model: Kelly Framel, TheGlamourai.com

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Watch our exclusive behind-the-scenes interview with stylist Lori Goldstein!