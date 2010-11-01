StyleCaster
Ford Model’s Dace Wears This Season’s Most Collectible

Emily
by
Every once in a while (usually during those mundane shopping trips when you’re looking for some drab dress to wear to your brother’s high school graduation), you find it. THE ONE The one luxurious statement piece that will withstand the test of time. And all you can do is gawk at it, dramatically thinking, “If I had you, my life would be complete.”

Your mind immediately races and calculates costs per wear, the number of envious compliments you’ll receive and the distance it will take you to travel to the rack before any other girl can get there.

This story is an homage to those pieces that make us catch our breath and whisper a prayer to the “Fates of Fashion” for leading us to this remarkable piece of clothing…

Photographer:Liam Alexander
Stylists:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Model: Dace, Ford
Hairstylist:Bryce Scarlett,Artists by Timothy Priano
Makeup:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management

1 of 12

Elise Overland dress, similar styles at Elise Overland New York

TSE dress and coat, $1,980 and $1,480, Tse Soho 212.925.2520

Cacharel dress, $995, at Chalk Boutique

Stella McCartney cardigan, $1,095, at Stella McCartneyVPL brief, $75, at VPL 

 Jean Paul Gaultier trench, $3,885, at Neiman Marcus

Helmut Lang vest and pants, both $995, at Helmut Lang

Tess Giberson coat, please call 212.414.8882  for more information

Helmut Lang vest and pants, both $995, at Helmut Lang

Elise Overland dress, similar  styles at Elise Overland New York; Aliomi watch, $58, at Aliomi.

