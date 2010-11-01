Ford Model’s Dace Wears This Season’s Most Collectible

Every once in a while (usually during those mundane shopping trips when you’re looking for some drab dress to wear to your brother’s high school graduation), you find it. THE ONE The one luxurious statement piece that will withstand the test of time. And all you can do is gawk at it, dramatically thinking, “If I had you, my life would be complete.”

Your mind immediately races and calculates costs per wear, the number of envious compliments you’ll receive and the distance it will take you to travel to the rack before any other girl can get there.

This story is an homage to those pieces that make us catch our breath and whisper a prayer to the “Fates of Fashion” for leading us to this remarkable piece of clothing…



Photographer:Liam Alexander

Stylists:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster

Model: Dace, Ford

Hairstylist:Bryce Scarlett,Artists by Timothy Priano

Makeup:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management

