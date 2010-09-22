StyleCaster
Share

Ford Model Sadie Newman Gets Candid

What's hot
StyleCaster

Ford Model Sadie Newman Gets Candid

Emily
by
Ford Model Sadie Newman Gets Candid
12 Start slideshow

Although the age old saying is, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” when you take a step back and appraise the worth of a fashion shoot it’s easy to reinterpret it as, “A picture is worth a thousand moving parts.” The photographer, the stylist, the model and the swarms of other people all come together with the hopes of creating one resonating image.

However much we plan and try to control the variables of lighting, clothing, hair and makeup on the shoot day, the candid moments are what always shine out the most in a fashion story the brief moments when we let the lipstick smear, catch the model laughing and don’t straighten out that coat.

While these images are few and far between considering the hundreds of shots taken on a given day, they are still precious and worthy of being showcased all the same. Scroll through the slide show above for a peek at the candid moments we snapped of one of our favorite Ford Models, Sadie Newman. – Janice Chou

Credits
Photographer: Liam Alexander
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Sadie Newman, Ford
Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano
Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12

JunkFood tee

Soffe sweatshirt ($15.99 available at soffe.com); Levi's jeans ($79.50 available at levis.com); Lee Angel bracelet

Soffe sweatshirt ($15.99 available at soffe.com); Levi's jeans ($79.50 available at levis.com); Lee Angel bracelet

Soffe sweatshirt ($15.99 available at soffe.com); Levi's jeans ($79.50 available at levis.com); Lee Angel bracelet

Soffe sweatshirt ($15.99 available at soffe.com); Levi's jeans ($79.50 available at levis.com); Lee Angel bracelet

Soffe sweatshirt ($15.99 available at soffe.com); Levi's jeans ($79.50 available at levis.com); Lee Angel bracelet

Cynthia Steffe jacket ($595)

Sosume tee ($79 available at sosumeclothing.com); Cynthia Steffe jacket ($595); Levi's jean ($79.50 available at levis.com); Digby and Iona necklace ($180 available at digbyandiona.com)

Fluxus tank top ($33, call 323.465.9339 for more information); Surface to Air jeans ($187 available at surfacetoair.com); Burberry hat; Zoe Chicco necklace ($671 available at zoechicco.com)

Fluxus tank top ($33, call 323.465.9339 for more information); Burberry hat

Shipley & Halmos sweater ($365 available at Barney's New York)

Shipley & Halmos sweater ($365 available at Barneys New York); Surface to Air jeans ($187 available at surfacetoair.com)
Credits Photographer: Liam Alexander; Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Sadie Newman, Ford; Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano; Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Daily Mirror Roundup – StyleCaster Members Show Their True Spots

Daily Mirror Roundup – StyleCaster Members Show Their True Spots
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share