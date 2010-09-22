Ford Model Sadie Newman Gets Candid

Although the age old saying is, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” when you take a step back and appraise the worth of a fashion shoot it’s easy to reinterpret it as, “A picture is worth a thousand moving parts.” The photographer, the stylist, the model and the swarms of other people all come together with the hopes of creating one resonating image.

However much we plan and try to control the variables of lighting, clothing, hair and makeup on the shoot day, the candid moments are what always shine out the most in a fashion story the brief moments when we let the lipstick smear, catch the model laughing and don’t straighten out that coat.

While these images are few and far between considering the hundreds of shots taken on a given day, they are still precious and worthy of being showcased all the same. Scroll through the slide show above for a peek at the candid moments we snapped of one of our favorite Ford Models, Sadie Newman. – Janice Chou



Credits

Photographer: Liam Alexander

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Sadie Newman, Ford

Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano

Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management