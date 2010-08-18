StyleCaster
Five Ways to Wear Printed Leggings

Leggings have come a long way since their introduction to the mainstream as an offensive fashion faux-pas. To celebrate their maturation, here are our favorite leggings that go beyond your plain black…

Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Katrina Hoernig, DNA
Hair Stylist: Anthony Campbell, Atelier Management
Makeup Artist: Jillian Halouska

JOE'S shirt ($98); Vivienne Westwood Anglomania leggings; R.J. Graziano necklace ($65, Call 212.685.1248); Bronze Chain Necklace

Elizabeth And James tank; David Lerner leggings ($242, available at Bergdorf Goodman); BCBG MaxAzria jacket

Trash & Luxury leggings ($47); Topshop blouse ($100)

Galliano leggings; Alternative Apparel tank ($24); Won Hundred jacket ($145, available at Dear Fieldbinder); Dannijo gunmetal and silver necklace ($420); Dannijo spike necklace ($595)

Galliano leggings; Alternative Apparel tank ($24); Won Hundred jacket ($145, available at Dear Fieldbinder); Dannijo gunmetal and silver necklace ($420); Dannijo spike necklace ($595); Dara Ettinger ring ($145, available at ShopKitson.com)

Nicholas K top; necklace

Topshop leggings ($45); Nicholas K top; necklace

