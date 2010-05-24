Five Closet Staples Get Sexed Up For A Night On The Town

A basics girl? So are we. But sometimes looking into a closet deep with fully rationalized buys can be, well, a bit boring. Rather than heading out and jumping on the latest fashion trend, we’ve taken five staples every girl has in her wardrobe and added a sexed up stylist’s touch. Think these pieces should stay locked up when hitting up your favorite hot spots? Think again!

The White T-Shirt: The king of all basics is best when styled with showstopping fashion. Your bottom half should be full of flare; choose a voluminous skirt that moves when you take a twirl on the dance floor or a full pleated pant that makes up for the simplicity on top. Complete the after dark look with a bib necklace or an attention-grabbing printed scarf.

The Denim Jacket: Denim is an easy way to ground an otherwise over-the-top ensemble. Classic in nature, the material adds that touch of girl-next-door when everything else says girl-about-town. The perfect denim jacket is a mid-wash with a slightly lived-in feel. The in-between color can take you from day to night more efficiently than a lighter shade, while still coming off as season-appropriate.

Balance any overtly sexy, sheer or cropped pieces with your blues to avoid sending the wrong message. So often girls gravitate towards a leather jacket, but sometimes it can be a bit overwhelming when all the other pieces in the outfit have an edgy feel. And there’s nothing wrong with showing a little bit of skin just make sure to maintain an air of mystery, too.

The White Button-Down: Silky or starched, everybody’s got one. The white shirt is without a doubt the must-have wardrobe staple, and taking such a simple piece to evening is a no-brainer it’s all about pairing it with expensive-looking slinky fabrics. A little bit of sheen goes a long way come candlelight time.

For the office, button all the way to the top and accent with a sparkly brooch or statement necklace at the first button. For evening, show off the sexiest part of a woman’s body your collarbone! Feeling a bit daring? Wear a cool printed, lacy or colored bra and unbutton the shirt so that just the very top of the bra detail is peeking out.

The Boyfriend Blazer: This recent addition to the essentials list could possibly be the most versatile. We adore a double-breasted cut, because if the jacket is form-fitting enough, come after hours you can toss the office button-down aside and wear the jacket alone. Just make sure the jacket is buttoned, of course! The plunging neckline needs a shockingly short skirted hemline to match; otherwise your look will appear more secretary than vixen.

Khakis: Drag those khakis out from the back of your wardrobes they aren’t just for prep school squares anymore. Khakis can read evening and classic-cool with a few minor tweaks. Cuff them and accessorize with trendy strappy stacked heels. A YSL-inspired smoking jacket paired with a low-cut embellished tank will give you that Bianca Jagger vibe rather than a memory of your popped collared days of yore.

Credits:

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Polina Sova, Ford Models

Hair Stylist: Carolyn Riley, Cutler Salon

Makeup Artist: Alexandra Pappas, Bare Escentuals

