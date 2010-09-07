Fall Fashion Trend We Love: Preppy Blazers And How To Wear ‘Em

StyleCaster
School is now back in session, and it’s time to do away with your breezy summer look and layer up for fall. Embrace your inner collegiate spirit and pair your blazer with a pleated skirt, a plaid top and a printed cardigan to take your look to the graduate’s level of prep. Even if you don’t consider your natural style preppy, top your look off with a pair of retro sunglasses and keep them on during class…
– Janice Chou

Credits
Photographer:Bon Duke
Stylists:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Model: Maddie Welch, Supreme Model Management
Makeup Artist:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management
Hair Stylist:Bryce Scarlett,Artists by Timothy Priano
Nail Technician: Daphne Allende,Dashing Diva

Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers Jacket ($750); Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers shirt.

Risto scarf ($325 available at Black Parrot in Maine); Rebecca and Drew shirt ($210); A.P.C. blazer ($470 contact 212.966.0069); Jane Oh skirt ($303); DKNY tights ($18 available at Bloomingdale's).

Risto scarf ($325, available at Black Parrot in Maine 207.593.9370?).

Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers Jacket ($750); Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers shirt; Dsquared belt.

Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers Jacket ($750); Black Fleece by Brooks Brothers Sweater ($450); Rebecca and Drew shirt ($210); BCBG skirt ($188).

Ray Ban sunglasses; A.P.C. sweater ($470 contact 212.966.0069); Stella McCartney blazer ($2,111 available at Kiwa Silphy, Tokyo); Sretsis shorts ($184 available at Milk 323.939.6455)

Iro Blazer; The Elder Statesman sweater ($695 available at Maxfield's); A.P.C. shorts and bag ($165 and $470 contact 212.966.0069)

B.D. Baggies shirt; Theory blazer (contact 212.645.0185).
