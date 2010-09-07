School is now back in session, and it’s time to do away with your breezy summer look and layer up for fall. Embrace your inner collegiate spirit and pair your blazer with a pleated skirt, a plaid top and a printed cardigan to take your look to the graduate’s level of prep. Even if you don’t consider your natural style preppy, top your look off with a pair of retro sunglasses and keep them on during class…
– Janice Chou
Credits
Photographer:Bon Duke
Stylists:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Model: Maddie Welch, Supreme Model Management
Makeup Artist:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management
Hair Stylist:Bryce Scarlett,Artists by Timothy Priano
Nail Technician: Daphne Allende,Dashing Diva
Fall Fashion Trend We Love: Preppy Blazers And How To Wear ‘Em
