FALL MUST-HAVES: Get The 5 Pieces To Buy Now

Janice
by
As a child, the only benefit to summer ending was the inevitable back to school shopping for classroom supplies. There was nothing as invigorating as buying the unnecessary 64-pack of Crayola Crayons you never know what coloring catastrophe would call for that perfect shade of Tickle Me Pink. Now with the novelty of glitter pens and Trapper Keepers well behind us, as adults we look towards “back to school” (which is now just referred to as “fall”) shopping with the same childhood anticipation.

Just as you would walk around Staples with a list ranging from protractors to compasses, scroll through the images above and read below for StyleCaster’s list of absolute must-haves for your fall wardrobe.

Shearling Jacket. The more weathered the better, a shearling jacket is a great addition to your wardrobe. The shearling jacket strikes up a fantastic balance between city slicker and rugged country mouse to add a new dynamic to any outfit.

Boldly Colored Jacket. Fight your desire to buy yet another black coat (“But it goes with everything…”). Instead try on a brighter coat in red, violet blue or warm forest green to begin changing up your fall wardrobe with some fun colors.

Over-the-Knee and Thigh-High Boots. Pretty Woman references aside, the Fall 2010 runways at Burberry and Derek Lam were all about the over-the-knee boot. Try using the boots in lieu of your leggings or opaque tights underneath mid-length dresses.

Sequins. Although sequins were dazzling on the cocktail dresses this runway season, we love them for the daytime too! Click here to read more on how to wear your sequins when the sun’s out.

Camel Coat. The everlasting camel coat was all over the runways this season; Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, and Jason Wu all put their own spin on this classic piece. A strong camel coat is a worthy investment this season as a trend item that won’t ever become pass.

Credits
Photographer: Geordy Pearson
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Lizzy Glynn, IMG Models
Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler
Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson

Feeling inspired to shop? Check out more of our fall favorites here!

Black felt fedora hat by UNIQLO ($19.90); Brass metal chain necklace by Marni ($200); Bianca layered chain with textured medallion pendant necklace by Paige Novick ($440), available at Bergdorf Goodman; Dark grey faux-fur top by Rebecca Minkoff; Navy ruffled loop mini-skirt by Timo Weiland; Black leather over-the-knee Oxford boot by Sergio Rossi

Navy flaco ski cap by The Elder Statesman ($395), available at AMarees; Orange, blue and white plaid popover by J. Crew ($69.50); Grey silk open blazer by Nanushka ($275), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Earth wash shearling jacket by Helmut Lang ($795); Brown ribbed fingerless gloves by Tom Scott ($196), available at Barneys New York; Black ribbed riding pant leggings by Cynthia Steffe ($95), available at Saks.com; Brown leather heeled ankle boots by Rag & Bone

White and beige striped flaco ski cap by The Elder Statesman ($395), available at AMarees; Blush sheer tank top by Nanushka ($175), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Canvas lanyard multicolor long necklaces by Marni ($345 each), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Red wool double breasted coat by Giambattista Valli ($2,900), available at Nordstrom; Earth wash denim pant by Helmut Lang ($265); Brown leather heeled ankle boots by Rag & Bone

Light and dark brown shangri la hat by Rodkeen for Behnaz Sarafpour ($800); Black cut out suede tank by IAN; Camel leather necklace by Behnaz Sarafpour ($380), available at Saks.com; Camel mohair knit car coat by Behnaz Sarafpour ($2,290), available at Barneys; Black silk equestrian pant by Devi Kroell ($940); Tobacco leather and birch felt Daphne platform bootie by Derek Lam ($790); Gold delicate flower ring by October Anniversary ($300)

Red clay tropical wool crepe top with sequins by Chris Benz ($1,695), available for special order; Gold textured cuff by Anndra Neen ($545), available at Roseark; Rust gabardine pleated skirt by Chris Benz ($715), available at Hampden Clothing

