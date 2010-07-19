FALL MUST-HAVES: Get The 5 Pieces To Buy Now

As a child, the only benefit to summer ending was the inevitable back to school shopping for classroom supplies. There was nothing as invigorating as buying the unnecessary 64-pack of Crayola Crayons you never know what coloring catastrophe would call for that perfect shade of Tickle Me Pink. Now with the novelty of glitter pens and Trapper Keepers well behind us, as adults we look towards “back to school” (which is now just referred to as “fall”) shopping with the same childhood anticipation.

Just as you would walk around Staples with a list ranging from protractors to compasses, scroll through the images above and read below for StyleCaster’s list of absolute must-haves for your fall wardrobe.

Shearling Jacket. The more weathered the better, a shearling jacket is a great addition to your wardrobe. The shearling jacket strikes up a fantastic balance between city slicker and rugged country mouse to add a new dynamic to any outfit.



Boldly Colored Jacket. Fight your desire to buy yet another black coat (“But it goes with everything…”). Instead try on a brighter coat in red, violet blue or warm forest green to begin changing up your fall wardrobe with some fun colors.



Over-the-Knee and Thigh-High Boots. Pretty Woman references aside, the Fall 2010 runways at Burberry and Derek Lam were all about the over-the-knee boot. Try using the boots in lieu of your leggings or opaque tights underneath mid-length dresses.



Sequins. Although sequins were dazzling on the cocktail dresses this runway season, we love them for the daytime too! Click here to read more on how to wear your sequins when the sun’s out.

Camel Coat. The everlasting camel coat was all over the runways this season; Alexander Wang, Michael Kors, and Jason Wu all put their own spin on this classic piece. A strong camel coat is a worthy investment this season as a trend item that won’t ever become pass.



Credits

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Lizzy Glynn, IMG Models

Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler

Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson

Feeling inspired to shop? Check out more of our fall favorites here!

More fashion trends: FASHION EXCLUSIVE – Body Conscious

