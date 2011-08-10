Fall 2011 Trend: Circle Game

At once graphic and elegant, polka dots dominated the fall runways. Circular prints and textures created bold contrasts at L.A.M.B. and Marc Jacobs, and added textural depth to the designs of Diane von Furstenberg and Catherine Malandrino. Used in contemporary, more muted colorways, the familiar pattern makes a new impact.

Model: Irma Weij, Elite

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Stylecaster

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, Stylecaster

Make Up: Pamela Taylor

Hair: Roz Murray for Bumble & bumble