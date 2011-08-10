StyleCaster
Fall 2011 Trend: Circle Game

Spencer Wohlrab
by
At once graphic and elegant, polka dots dominated the fall runways. Circular prints and textures created bold contrasts at L.A.M.B. and Marc Jacobs, and added textural depth to the designs of Diane von Furstenberg and Catherine Malandrino. Used in contemporary, more muted colorways, the familiar pattern makes a new impact.

Model: Irma Weij, Elite
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab, Stylecaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder & Truc Nguyen, Stylecaster
Make Up: Pamela Taylor
Hair: Roz Murray for Bumble & bumble

Marc Jacobs sweater, $1,500, atSaks Fifth Avenue; Lyn Devon skirt, $750, at Louis Boston; Marni polka dot cuff, $190, at Nordstrom; Marni bag, $160, at Marni boutiques; Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, $795, atNicholas Kirkwood

Diane von Furstenberg dress, $695, at Diane Von Furstenberg (646) 486-4800; Elizabeth & James sunglasses, $255, at Shopbop; Iosselliani ring, $305, at Shop Condor; Nicholas Kirkwood shoes, $795, at Nicholas Kirkwood

ASOS blouse, $60, at ASOS; MM6 Maison Martin Margiela skirt, $390, at Maison Martin Margiela boutiques; Robert Clergerie shoes, price available upon request at Robert Clergerie; Wolford tights, $62, at Wolford

Catherine Malandrino dress, $2,800, at Catherine Malandrino stores; Marni necklace, $255, at Marni boutiques

Marc Jacobs sweater, $1,500, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Lyn Devon skirt, $750, at Louis Boston; Marni polka dot cuff, $190, at Nordstrom; Marni black cuff, $190, and bag, $160, at Marni boutiques

L.A.M.B. top, $275, and skirt, $398, at L.A.M.B. (917) 463-3553; Sonia Rykiel shoes, $1,465, at Sonia Rykiel

left: Catherine Malandrino dress, $2,800, at Catherine Malandrino stores; Marni necklace, $255, at Marni boutiques

right: L.A.M.B. top, $275, and skirt, $398, at L.A.M.B. (917) 463-3553

