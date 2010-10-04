Fall 2010 Trends: Let’s Hear It For The Boys

Menswear-inspired womenswear is a recurring fashion trend with slick pants, boxy blazers and slouchy denim taking on a variety of forms season after season. This fall especially we saw a fun, boyish twist on masculine pieces that don’t take themselves too seriously: hyper preppy blazers, flattering but breezy button ups, and pleated trousers.

Alas, don’t take your menswear too seriously. Instead, give the fall look an ironic twist by layering over standard menswear pieces such as the trench, fedora hat and necktie. Go on and start playing with the boys…

Don a hat. Whether you prefer a beanie or a fedora, top your look off with a hat to tie your whole outfit together.

Risk it with a necktie. Slide some quirky neckwear like a bowtie or a standard tie, underneath your button up for a tongue-in-cheek, preppy look.

Trenches and blazers are a must. The blazer is a quintessential piece when playing up a menswear look. Layer up underneath an over-sized blazer and let your sleeves hang past the blazer cuff for an intentionally sloppy look. – Janice Chou



