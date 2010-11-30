Chic 70s Sportswear: Get Inspired

Channel that perfect place between 1960s hippie chic and late ’70s John Travolta, Saturday Night Fever disco suits. During the glory days of high waisted trousers, platform shoes and just a touch of androgyny, Bianca Jagger inspired the 1970s woman with her lightweight blouses, smartly tailored lounge wear and cloche hats.

This winter and resort season we see our modern fashion icons take a cue from the the best of the Me Decade. Scroll through the images above for tips on key pieces to add into your wardrobe and inspire your own 1970s look.



Credits

Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Hair: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management

Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

Model: Lena, Supreme Management