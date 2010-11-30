Chic 70s Sportswear: Get Inspired

Channel that perfect place between 1960s hippie chic and late ’70s John Travolta, Saturday Night Fever disco suits. During the glory days of high waisted trousers, platform shoes and just a touch of androgyny, Bianca Jagger inspired the 1970s woman with her lightweight blouses, smartly tailored lounge wear and cloche hats.
This winter and resort season we see our modern fashion icons take a cue from the the best of the Me Decade. Scroll through the images above for tips on key pieces to add into your wardrobe and inspire your own 1970s look.
Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Hair: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management
Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management
Model: Lena, Supreme Management
Square shaped oversized sunglasses are a fun nod to the 1970s especially when there's a subtle ombre tint to the lenses.
Chloé top, $760, at Chloé; Vintage Azzaro sunglasses, similar styles at Vagabondnyc
Chloé top, $760, at Chloé; Chloé skirt, $1,700, at Neiman Marcus; Roger Vivier pumps, $1,100, at Roger Vivier Boutiques; Vintage Azzaro sunglasses, similar styles at Vagabondnyc; Kenneth Jay Lane earrings, $40, please call 1-877-953-5264 for more information; Ben Amun bangles, $80, each at ben-amun
Although a three-piece suit is quintessential 1970s garb, keep your look a little more modern with just a two-piece suit.
Alberta Ferretti jacket and trousers, $1,535 and $960, for similar styles go to AlbertaFerretti; Christian Louboutin bootie, $995, at christianlouboutin; Patricia Underwood hat, $530, at Bergdorf Goodman; Kenneth Jay Lane ring, $50, please call 1-877-953-5264 for more information
Vintage Pierre Cardin tunic, similar styles at Vagabondnyc; Miu Miu trousers, $995, at Bergdorf Goodman; Casadei platforms, $695, similar syles at Neiman Marcus; Ben Amun bangle, $ 105, at ben-amun; Kenneth Jay Lane gold bangle, $55, please call 1-877-953-5264 for more information; Jamie Joseph ring, $715, at ylang23
Photographer: Joseph D'Arco, StyleCaster; Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Hair: Cesar Ramirez, Top 5 Management; Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management; Model: Lena, Supreme Management