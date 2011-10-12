Accessories Trend Report: It’s Time To Sing The Blues

From bright cobalt to indigo, many of our favorite accessories this fall come in rich shades of blue. 3.1 Phillip Lim‘s oversized Pashli satchel and sleek suede heels from Topshop prove thateverything looks better in the season’s new neutral.

The best way to wear these bold accessories? Use them to add visual interest and a small flush of color to the grey, black and cream looks in your wardrobe. The textural depth of these pieces, made in materials such as nubuck and suede, also pairs well with rich fall fabrics such as flannel and cashmere.

(P.S. We will be posting a new Accessories Trend Report every Friday. Check back for updates and let us know in the comments section below what you think!)

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Truc Nguyen