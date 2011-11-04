Accessories Trend Report: Head for the Southwest

This season, fashion has fallen under the romantic spell of the Southwestern states. Patterns inspired by traditional Native American tribes mixed with natural materials such as felt and suede add the perfect handmade touch to the most sophisticated of urban wardrobes.

Whether it’s a practical clog boot from No.6 or delicate feather necklaces from Digby and Iona, you might find yourself wearing a piece of Big Sky Country on your sleeves (and in your heart) this fall.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Truc Nguyen