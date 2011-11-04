StyleCaster
Accessories Trend Report: Head for the Southwest

What's hot
This season, fashion has fallen under the romantic spell of the Southwestern states. Patterns inspired by traditional Native American tribes mixed with natural materials such as felt and suede add the perfect handmade touch to the most sophisticated of urban wardrobes.

Whether it’s a practical clog boot from No.6 or delicate feather necklaces from Digby and Iona, you might find yourself wearing a piece of Big Sky Country on your sleeves (and in your heart) this fall.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Truc Nguyen

Theodora and Callum scarf, $175, at Theodora and Callum

Belle by Sigerson Morrison suede and fur bootie, $450, at Belle by Sigerson Morrison

N0.6 boot, $425, at N0.6

N0.6 boot, $410, at N0.6

Digby and Iona necklaces, $150 each, at Digby and Iona

Pamela Love breast plate, $465, at Pamela Love

Pamela Love cuff, $625, at Pamela Love

Ben-Amun cuff, $295, at Ben-Amun

