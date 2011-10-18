Accessories Trend Report: Bright and Brighter

StyleCaster
Bright colors are everywhere this fall, whether it’s the ubiquitous Cambridge Satchel Company tote or a bold runway look from StyleCaster favorite Costume National that Kate Bosworth modeled in our September cover story. Maybe it’s time for us all to consider neon hues as a staple for our closets rather than a passing fad.

Until then, our favorite way to wear brights is as an accent color to a more neutral backdrop. Add a bright flat or oversized neon necklace and jazz up that basic t-shirt and jean combo you’ve been rocking on the weekends. From a $17.95 H&M clutch to to a gorgeous $1900 Tom Binns necklace, here are some of my favorite neon pieces of the season.

(P.S. We will be posting a new Accessories Trend Report every Friday. Check back for updates and let us know in the comments section below what you think!)

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Truc Nguyen

Jessica Hicks earrings, $140, at Jessica Hicks

Tom Binns necklace, $1,900, at Tom Binns

Alexis Bittar necklace, price upon request, at Alexis Bittar

Tom Binns necklace, $400, at Tom Binns

Tom Binns necklace, $425, at Tom Binns

Tom Binns bracelet, $440, at Tom Binns

Alexis Bittar blue cuff, $215, and, neon cuff, $250, at Alexis Bittar

Alexis Bittar bangles, $85 each, at Alexis Bittar

H&M clutch, $17.95, at H&M

Dieppa Restrepo patent flats, $240, at Maryam Nassir Zadeh

