Accessories Trend Report: Bright and Brighter

Bright colors are everywhere this fall, whether it’s the ubiquitous Cambridge Satchel Company tote or a bold runway look from StyleCaster favorite Costume National that Kate Bosworth modeled in our September cover story. Maybe it’s time for us all to consider neon hues as a staple for our closets rather than a passing fad.

Until then, our favorite way to wear brights is as an accent color to a more neutral backdrop. Add a bright flat or oversized neon necklace and jazz up that basic t-shirt and jean combo you’ve been rocking on the weekends. From a $17.95 H&M clutch to to a gorgeous $1900 Tom Binns necklace, here are some of my favorite neon pieces of the season.

(P.S. We will be posting a new Accessories Trend Report every Friday. Check back for updates and let us know in the comments section below what you think!)

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Truc Nguyen