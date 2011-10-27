StyleCaster
Accessories Trend Report: All That Glitters

What's hot
Truc
by
This season, glittery accessories are shining brightly everywhere we look. With Miu Miu‘s bold trompe l’oeil pumps leading the way, we’ve spotted taste makers on the street (and at fashion week!) in sparkly numbers more traditionally reserved for nights on the town.

Whether you’re rocking Kara Ross‘s amazing envelope clutch with a t-shirt or Topshop platform heels with your favorite skinny jeans, the key to wearing this trend is keeping it simple. That means keeping it to one glittery piece per outfit and refraining from adding evening textures such as silk and velvet into the mix if possible.

(P.S. We will be posting a new Accessories Trend Report every Friday. Check back for updates and let us know in the comments section below what you think!)

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Stylist: Truc Nguyen

Topshop pumps, $124, at Topshop

Miu Miu glitter and suede booties, $890, at Miu Miu

Kara Ross clutches, $595 each, at Bergdorf Goodman

H&M purses, $3.95 each, at H&M

