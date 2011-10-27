Accessories Trend Report: All That Glitters

This season, glittery accessories are shining brightly everywhere we look. With Miu Miu‘s bold trompe l’oeil pumps leading the way, we’ve spotted taste makers on the street (and at fashion week!) in sparkly numbers more traditionally reserved for nights on the town.

Whether you’re rocking Kara Ross‘s amazing envelope clutch with a t-shirt or Topshop platform heels with your favorite skinny jeans, the key to wearing this trend is keeping it simple. That means keeping it to one glittery piece per outfit and refraining from adding evening textures such as silk and velvet into the mix if possible.

Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab

Stylist: Truc Nguyen