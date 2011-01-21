5 Spring Necklaces to Spruce Up Your Personal Style

This spring necklaces are running the gamut from wildly dramatic at Lanvin to delicate pieces at Erin Fetherston and quirky statements at Jill Stuart. Instead of trying to load up on all of these trends with inexpensive jewelry, invest in one substantial piece that will last you through spring and into fall. Calculate cost per wear by dividing the price of the item by how many different outfits you can picture wearing it.

Need help choosing a piece that’s right for you? Scroll through the images above for my favorite picks from the SUCCARRA showroom and check below for how to wear them with your transition and spring clothes!

Pop on some glamorous jewels. Suzzanna Dai necklace, $345

Don’t think glittery necklaces are only reserved for a night out or an evening occasion. Rather, add a little sparkle to your everyday look with a bright pop of unexpected color. The green stones in this Suzanna Dai necklace are brought out by the deep black sweater.

Toughen up your delicate clothes. Camilla James necklace, $450 -$550

If you’re not a super femme gal, you may not be too excited about Spring’s gauzy tops and dresses. However, instead of nixing this breezy trend (which will keep you oh so cool in the heat) add some serious hardware for contrast. If your jewelry is too delicate, just layer it up and throw in some new materials like pairing your thin chains with fabric necklaces.

Feign a world traveller vibe. Jenny Bird necklace, $275

Even if you don’t travel a lot, put a globetrotter spin on your most basic tops by pairing them with necklaces made of wood and bone. Natural materials always feel as if you picked it up during a jaunt through India or Tibet. If you are more of a DIY gal, try wrapping wooden beads with sprightly cloth!

Add some sentimentality to your look. Tat2 necklace, $165

Add a personal flair and soften up your rugged anorak this spring with a delicate tiered necklace. If you want a necklace that will give you the most wear for your dollar, opt for a more delicate necklace with mixed metals (such as this Tat2 necklace with silver and gold) that you can pair with a variety of pieces from delicate dresses to a plain white v-neck tee.

Try out some quirky necklaces. DD by Dean Davidson necklace, $295

With the buttoned-all-the-way-to-there trend not budging anytime soon, try adding a quirky neck plate necklace for a tongue in cheek spin on classic bowties. Piece together a look with a preppy button up underneath an understated sweater so your necklace really pops!



