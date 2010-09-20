StyleCaster
Share

5 New Styling Tricks To Mix Up Your Fall Wardrobe

What's hot
StyleCaster

5 New Styling Tricks To Mix Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Janice
by
5 New Styling Tricks To Mix Up Your Fall Wardrobe
5 Start slideshow

In the summer’s stifling heat, you fantasize about those cool autumn days when you can finally layer your clothing and feel a refreshing breeze against your face. Alas, be careful what you wish for, for as before you know it, the mercury won’t stop dropping and you’ll find yourself ironically reflecting on those heat wave days as the “good times.”

Scroll through the images above for some styling inspiration for that first day that Jack Frost unexpectedly bites and you want to wear everything in your closet…literally everything.

Credits
Photographer: Geordy Pearson
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Tilda Lindstam, IMG Models
Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler
Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Boots with mini-skirts don't feel so scandalous when the temperatures drop and you're covered with chunky knits and thick tights. Nanushka scarf ($130 available at Saks Fifth Avenue); Eugenia Kim scarf with buttons; Ports 1961 blouse ($850 available at Stanley Korshak); Sally Lapointe blazer ($1,850 available at Eva 212.925.3890); The TwentyTen skirt ($325 available at Eva New York); Raphael Young boots ($1,190 available at Fred Segal Feet)

Scarves pull together a look as they replace necklaces for winter. Tom Scott turban ($196 available at Barney's New York); Qi Cashmere snood ($105 available at qinewyork.com); Frank Tell necklace; Foley and Corinna sweater; Timo Weiland skirt; Pura Lopez bootie ($415 available at Satine, Los Angeles)

Tom Scott scarf ($575 available at Barney's New York); Frank Tell sweater dress; JCPenney belt; Democracy of Nevermind vest; Giambattista Valli coat ($3,600); Pura Lopez bootie ($415 available at Satine Los Angeles).

Balance your hyper layered top with barely there skirts and wool tights. Tess Giberson hat ($250); The Elder Statesman (available at Maxfield, Los Angeles); Tess Giberson sweater ($475 available at tessgiberson.com); Literature Noir vest; Brunello Cucinelli cardigan; Helmut Lang jacket ($995 available at Helmut Lang 212.242.3240); Lina Osterman shorts ($265 Machine A, London); Jean-Michel Cazabat boots ($425 available at Bloomingdale's); Hue leggings.

As always, when layering prints and mixing textures, keep the color palatte streamlined to neutral or dark tones. Eugenia Kim hat; Tom Scott scarf ($495 available at Barney's New York); Timo Weiland t-shirt; J.Crew tunic ($78 available at J.Crew); Barlow cardigan; Wool and the Gang leg warmers ($109 available at Wool and the Gang Studio); IAN leggings; Pura Lopez booties. Photographer: Geordy Pearson; Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Lizzy Glynn, IMG Models; Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler; Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Street Style NYC: Shop Our Top Looks From Fashion Week!

Street Style NYC: Shop Our Top Looks From Fashion Week!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share