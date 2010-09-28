19th Century Muse: Fashion Portraiture

We’re all guilty of it: taking, re-taking (and then taking just one more!) photo while out with our girlfriends to make sure the image strikes both the flattering and candid chords. Then we pass along the digital camera for approval and instantly reminisce about how much thinner we were five seconds ago or horrifyingly shout, “Don’t even post that on Facebook! I will seriously un-tag it!”

When we are a generation with an overwhelming need for everything instant, immediate and now now now, it’s hard to even imagine waiting for film to be developed. Or remaining motionless for a long exposure camera. Or the statuesque posing required of an artist’s model.

Alas, photographer Liam Alexander fused together these two contrasting times to present us with a series of images, classically styled with outfits worthy of a 19th century portrait, shot in a digital studio, and then painted over to create an arresting fashion story for today’s woman. -Janice Chou

Credits

Photographer: Liam Alexander

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Linda Verbele, Ford

Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano

Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management