19th Century Muse: Fashion Portraiture

Emily
by
We’re all guilty of it: taking, re-taking (and then taking just one more!) photo while out with our girlfriends to make sure the image strikes both the flattering and candid chords. Then we pass along the digital camera for approval and instantly reminisce about how much thinner we were five seconds ago or horrifyingly shout, “Don’t even post that on Facebook! I will seriously un-tag it!”

When we are a generation with an overwhelming need for everything instant, immediate and now now now, it’s hard to even imagine waiting for film to be developed. Or remaining motionless for a long exposure camera. Or the statuesque posing required of an artist’s model.

Alas, photographer Liam Alexander fused together these two contrasting times to present us with a series of images, classically styled with outfits worthy of a 19th century portrait, shot in a digital studio, and then painted over to create an arresting fashion story for today’s woman. -Janice Chou

Credits
Photographer: Liam Alexander
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Linda Verbele, Ford
Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano
Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

 

1 of 10

Araks bodysuit ($1,025, available at Saks.com); Miu Miu skirt ($730, available at select Miu Miu boutiques); Vagabond Vintage brooch (similar styles available at Vagabond Vintage)

Vera Wang bolero ($1,250, available at Vera Wang Mercer Store)

Halston dress ($1,695, contact info@halston.com for more information); Screaming Mimi's vintage earrings ($45, available at Screaming Mimi's)

Alberta Ferretti dress ($2,985, available at Alberta Ferretti LA Boutique)

Donna Karan bodysuit ($1,295 available at Donna Karan New York stores); MJ Trimming ribbon headband ($1.59/yard); Kenneth Jay Lane earring ($60) and brooch ($90, available at Kenneth Jay Lane 1.877.953.5264);

Prabal Gurung blouse ($910, available at The Wynn Las Vegas)

Prabal Gurung blouse ($910) and skirt ($1,255, available at The Wynn Las Vegas); Tom Binns necklace worn as a belt ($675, available at Bloomingdale's)

Vera Wang bolero ($1,250, available at Vera Wang Mercer Store); ALC dress ($426, available at Zoe Brooklyn); Erickson Beamon earring ($408, available at Beyond 7)

Oscar de la Renta dress ($2,990, available at Oscardelarenta.com); Kenneth Jay Lane necklace ($213, available at Kenneth Jay Lane. Call 877.953.5264)

Photographer: Liam Alexander; Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Linda Verbele, Ford; Hairstylist: Bryce Scarlett, Artists by Timothy Priano; Makeup: Victor Henao, Top 5 Management

