15 Pieces, 15 Ways: Winter to Spring Style

One of the most common questions asked of StyleCaster is how to take your winter pieces into spring and how to layer your spring pieces that can no longer wait in the back of your closet for warmer days. To help our readers transitioning from winter to spring (and ocassionally back to winter), here’s a guide to mixing and matching 15 pieces that can help you prepare for any rise and fall in temperature!
1. Club Monaco vest, $169 , at Club Monaco Stores
2. Volcom jeans, $54, Volcom
3. Mango wedges, $109, Mango
4. Pleasure Doing Business, skirt, $85, Pleasure Doing Business
5. Rag & Bone hat, $160, Shopbop
6. Levi’s jacket, $69.50, Levi’s
7. Ecote bag, $38, Urban Outfitters
8. Topshop blouse, $80, Topshop
9. Topshop shoes, $65, Topshop
10. Leopard scarf, $7, Forever21
11. American Apparel slacks, $75, American Apparel
12. Sparkle and Fade sweater, $59, Urban Outfitters
13. Daftbird maxi dress, $124, Shopbop
14. Topshop belt, $32, Topshop
15. Club Monaco blouse, $69 , Club Monaco Stores
Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder, Janice Chou and Dee Grossmann, StyleCaster
Makeup: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry
Hair: Britney Williams, Bumble and Bumble
Model: Anett Griffel, Marilyn