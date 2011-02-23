StyleCaster
15 Pieces, 15 Ways: Winter to Spring Style

StyleCaster

15 Pieces, 15 Ways: Winter to Spring Style

15 Pieces, 15 Ways: Winter to Spring Style
One of the most common questions asked of StyleCaster is how to take your winter pieces into spring and how to layer your spring pieces that can no longer wait in the back of your closet for warmer days. To help our readers transitioning from winter to spring (and ocassionally back to winter), here’s a guide to mixing and matching 15 pieces that can help you prepare for any rise and fall in temperature!

1. Club Monaco vest, $169 , at Club Monaco Stores
2. Volcom jeans, $54, Volcom
3. Mango wedges, $109, Mango
4. Pleasure Doing Business, skirt, $85, Pleasure Doing Business
5. Rag & Bone hat, $160, Shopbop
6. Levi’s jacket, $69.50, Levi’s
7. Ecote bag, $38, Urban Outfitters
8. Topshop blouse, $80, Topshop
9. Topshop shoes, $65, Topshop
10. Leopard scarf, $7, Forever21
11. American Apparel slacks, $75, American Apparel
12. Sparkle and Fade sweater, $59, Urban Outfitters
13. Daftbird maxi dress, $124, Shopbop
14. Topshop belt, $32, Topshop
15. Club Monaco blouse, $69 , Club Monaco Stores

Photographer: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder, Janice Chou and Dee Grossmann, StyleCaster
Makeup: Keiko Hiramoto, Bryan Bantry
Hair: Britney Williams, Bumble and Bumble
Model: Anett Griffel, Marilyn

When sporting white denim, try keeping the rest of your clothes light and accessorize with colored pieces.

Maxi skirts can keep you warmer in the spring evenings but still feel seasonally appropriate in the mid-day sun.

Top lighter and breezier looks with a structured hat with a wider brim.

Chosing your transitional color palette is key as you start to amass spring pieces. Opt for a lighter palette of neutral tones and moreover, grey or brown in lieu of black to keep your transitional wardrobe more flexible.

Closed toe shoes make even more bare looks appear suitable for cooler temperatures.

Store away your knit scarves and pick up a lightweight version in a quirky print for spring.

