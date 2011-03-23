StyleCaster
15 Pieces, 15 Ways: H&M’s Best of Summer

15 Pieces, 15 Ways: H&M’s Best of Summer

As we’re all starting to push the boundaries of nice weather by prematurely throwing out our tights and storing away our cardigans, we’re eagerly scooping up our new summer essentials. You’ve done your trend forecasting and research. 70s inspired denim shorts? Check. Minimalist white shirt? Check. Wide brimmed hat? Check.

As you add the final touches to your wardrobe with bright pops of the summer’s It color bittersweet orange it’s time to survey your wardrobe and strategize on how to style and wear your new favorite summer pieces. Scroll through the images above for StyleCaster’s favorite 15 H&M summertime items and our 15 different suggestions on how to wear them!

All clothing available at H&M

1. Red Cropped Sweater, $12.95
2. Cream Silk Collared Long Sleeved Shirt, $49.95
3. Cream Straw Wide Brim Hat, $12.95
4. Big Pocket Denim Shorts, $34.95
5. Black Canvas Wedge With Multi-Colored Straps, $24.95
6. Leather Brown Mid Thigh Skirt, $49.95
7. Grey Brown and White Clutch, $79.95
8. Animal Print Jacket ith Gems, $69.96
9. Off White Lace Tank, $24.95
10. Thin Brown belt, $5.95
11. Sheer Blood Orange Dress, $49.95
12. High Waist Beige Pants with Tie, $49.95
13. White Tailored Dress, $29.95
14. Red Canvas Pumps, $59.95
15. Beige Top, $29.95

Photogrpaher: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Makeup: Brit Cochran, Artists by Timothy Priano
Hair: Roz Murray, Bumble & Bumble
Model: Omayra Ventura, Wilhelmina

For more information on my relationship with H&M please click here: cmp.ly/3

Create your own spin on the peplum by layering an A-line skirt over a lightweight pencil shaped skirt.

The summer obviously clamours for a basic tank. Instead of picking up a simple cotton tank, try a tank in textured fabric with more structure; this way your shorts and tank look will always feel more pulled together.

Monochromatic red is a quirky and bold statement that feels appropriate for summer.

Don't shy away from white in the summer months  keep your look interesting with a variety of textured white fabrics.

Try sliding on some bright and printed sandals to add an extra pop to a neutral look.

A structured coat is nicely balanced with a lightweight shirt and trousers for summertime.

Stow away your winter cardigans in black or grey and pull on a brightly colored one instead to feel more seasonally appropriate.

