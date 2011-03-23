15 Pieces, 15 Ways: H&M’s Best of Summer

As we’re all starting to push the boundaries of nice weather by prematurely throwing out our tights and storing away our cardigans, we’re eagerly scooping up our new summer essentials. You’ve done your trend forecasting and research. 70s inspired denim shorts? Check. Minimalist white shirt? Check. Wide brimmed hat? Check.

As you add the final touches to your wardrobe with bright pops of the summer’s It color bittersweet orange it’s time to survey your wardrobe and strategize on how to style and wear your new favorite summer pieces. Scroll through the images above for StyleCaster’s favorite 15 H&M summertime items and our 15 different suggestions on how to wear them!

All clothing available at H&M



1. Red Cropped Sweater, $12.95

2. Cream Silk Collared Long Sleeved Shirt, $49.95

3. Cream Straw Wide Brim Hat, $12.95

4. Big Pocket Denim Shorts, $34.95

5. Black Canvas Wedge With Multi-Colored Straps, $24.95

6. Leather Brown Mid Thigh Skirt, $49.95

7. Grey Brown and White Clutch, $79.95

8. Animal Print Jacket ith Gems, $69.96

9. Off White Lace Tank, $24.95

10. Thin Brown belt, $5.95

11. Sheer Blood Orange Dress, $49.95

12. High Waist Beige Pants with Tie, $49.95

13. White Tailored Dress, $29.95

14. Red Canvas Pumps, $59.95

15. Beige Top, $29.95

Photogrpaher: Joey D’Arco, StyleCaster

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder & Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Makeup: Brit Cochran, Artists by Timothy Priano

Hair: Roz Murray, Bumble & Bumble

Model: Omayra Ventura, Wilhelmina

For more information on my relationship with H&M please click here: cmp.ly/3