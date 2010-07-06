1 Piece, 5 Ways: VEDA Military-Inspired Jacket

We all have those key pieces that we love to throw together with our most feminine dresses and flouncy skirts to toughen up the look: a worn-to-bits leather jacket, chunky chain necklaces and of course Daria-inspired combat boots. This fall season, an army or military-inspired jacket is at the top of shopping lists as an essential “bad girl” piece.

StyleCaster loves this army green denim jacket with black leather sleeves by Veda a fantastic transition piece to add to your wardrobe. Scroll through the images above for some inspiration on how to style your own military jacket!

Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Karlina Caune, Ford Models

Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen

Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano

Related: 1 Piece, 5 Ways – Gap Jean Leggings