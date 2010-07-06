1 Piece, 5 Ways: VEDA Military-Inspired Jacket

We all have those key pieces that we love to throw together with our most feminine dresses and flouncy skirts to toughen up the look: a worn-to-bits leather jacket, chunky chain necklaces and of course Daria-inspired combat boots. This fall season, an army or military-inspired jacket is at the top of shopping lists as an essential “bad girl” piece.
StyleCaster loves this army green denim jacket with black leather sleeves by Veda a fantastic transition piece to add to your wardrobe. Scroll through the images above for some inspiration on how to style your own military jacket!
Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Karlina Caune, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Ngoc Nguyen
Makeup Artist: Diana DAngelo, Artists by Timothy Priano
Dark Grey Strapless Dress, Light Brown Batwing Sweater, White Collared Button Down Blouse all by Cynthia Steffe; Army Green Denim Jacket With Black Leather Sleeves by Veda ($396), available at Saks; Black encased vintage glass bead necklace by Jensen-Conroy ($595), available at Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Army Green Denim Jacket With Black Leather Sleeves by Veda ($396), available at Saks; Grey Short Sleeve Oversized Wild Rectangle Tee by Surface To Air ($225); Black Felt Rounded Fedora Hat by Patricia Underwood; Gunmetal Multichain Necklace by RJ Graziano; Black Delta Legging by LnA ($120)
Army Green Denim Jacket With Black Leather Sleeves by Veda ($396), available at Saks; Quark Sweater in Salt and Pepper by Bodkin ($275), available at La Garçonne; Black Perforated Leather Fingerless Gloves by LaCraisa ($300), available online by special order; Rusty Brown Sheer Floral Print Skirt by Catherine Malandrino ($325), available at Neiman Marcus; Triple Baguette Crystal Belt by Jennifer Behr ($1,500), available by phone order
Army Green Denim Jacket With Black Leather Sleeves by Veda, available at Saks; Light Blue Denim Destroyed Boyfriend Shorts by Levi's ($128); Light Blue Denim Chambray Shirt by Levi's ($59.50); White Wayfarers Sunglasses by Ray Ban ($145), available at Sunglass Hut