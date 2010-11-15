1 Piece, 5 Ways: Strenesse Leather Pants

Leather pants get a bad rep. For most women, leather pants are not a natural (let alone immediate) choice for legwear as they conjure up images of forced, taut pants painted onto your legs.
Yes, leather pants are a little bold, but that shouldn’t swiftly and resolutely exclude them from your wardrobe. Rather, when you downplay leather pants and pair them with more approachable knits, denim jackets, and cozy shirts that already line your closet, you create a look that is wholly natural and your own.
StyleCaster loves these pair of caramel Strenesse leather pants ($1,700) a worthy investment considering how seamlessly they can be incorporated into your existing wardrobe. Maximize your splurge by styling it alongside pieces that are all under $150 and scroll through the slide show for some tips on how to style your own pair of leather pants!
Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Caroline Teer, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Wren, Bumble and Bumble
Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto
Incorporate a punch of color with your socks rather than leaving the foot bare in flats, and your look will feel more seasonally appropriate.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren shirt, $89.50, at Macy's; H&M sweater, $24.95, at H&M stores; Topshop loafers, $110, at Topshop; Kangol hat, $44, at Kangol; Hue socks (worn throughout), $6, at Hue
Zara blazer, $129, at Zara stores; Bobi tank, $39, at Revolve Clothing; Strenesse Gabriele Strehle pants (worn throughout), $1,700, please call Pamela Robbins at 914.472.4033; Musette flats, $160, at Musette Broadway; Aqua necklace, $85, at Bloomingdales
However thin your leather pants are, they are ideal for cold months, so make sure the rest of your look is a little layered to match the season as well.
Zara sweater, $39.90, at Zara stores; Club Monaco turtleneck, $69, at Club Monaco or call 212.459.9863; H&M boots, $49.95, at H&M stores; Hat Attack hat, $120, at HatAttack
Neutrals are great for the fall and winter season, but adding in the different textures of leather and knits keeps the look simple but interesting.
Jack BB Dakota sweater, $70, at ModCloth; United Colors of Benetton cape, $239, at United Colors of Benetton (for store locations call 800.535.4491); Nine West boots, $159, at Zappos
Credits - Photographer: Joseph D'Arco, StyleCaster; Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster; Model: Caroline Teer, Ford Models; Hair Stylist: Wren, Bumble and Bumble; Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto