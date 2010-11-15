1 Piece, 5 Ways: Strenesse Leather Pants

Leather pants get a bad rep. For most women, leather pants are not a natural (let alone immediate) choice for legwear as they conjure up images of forced, taut pants painted onto your legs.

Yes, leather pants are a little bold, but that shouldn’t swiftly and resolutely exclude them from your wardrobe. Rather, when you downplay leather pants and pair them with more approachable knits, denim jackets, and cozy shirts that already line your closet, you create a look that is wholly natural and your own.

StyleCaster loves these pair of caramel Strenesse leather pants ($1,700) a worthy investment considering how seamlessly they can be incorporated into your existing wardrobe. Maximize your splurge by styling it alongside pieces that are all under $150 and scroll through the slide show for some tips on how to style your own pair of leather pants!



