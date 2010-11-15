StyleCaster
1 Piece, 5 Ways: Strenesse Leather Pants

Janice
by
Leather pants get a bad rep. For most women, leather pants are not a natural (let alone immediate) choice for legwear as they conjure up images of forced, taut pants painted onto your legs.

Yes, leather pants are a little bold, but that shouldn’t swiftly and resolutely exclude them from your wardrobe. Rather, when you downplay leather pants and pair them with more approachable knits, denim jackets, and cozy shirts that already line your closet, you create a look that is wholly natural and your own.

StyleCaster loves these pair of caramel Strenesse leather pants ($1,700) a worthy investment considering how seamlessly they can be incorporated into your existing wardrobe. Maximize your splurge by styling it alongside pieces that are all under $150 and scroll through the slide show for some tips on how to style your own pair of leather pants!

Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Caroline Teer, Ford Models
Hair Stylist: Wren, Bumble and Bumble
Makeup: Hiroshi Yonemoto

Incorporate a punch of color with your socks rather than leaving the foot bare in flats, and your look will feel more seasonally appropriate.

Lauren by Ralph Lauren shirt, $89.50, at Macy'sH&M sweater, $24.95, at H&M stores; Topshop loafers, $110, at Topshop; Kangol hat, $44, at KangolHue socks (worn throughout), $6, at Hue

Cheap Monday jacket, Helmut Lang shirt, $140, at Helmut Lang stores; $80, at Shopbop; Tulle scarf, $40, at Tulle4us

H&M sweater, $24.95, at H&M stores; Lauren by Ralph Lauren shirt, $89.50, at Macy'sTopshop loafers, $110, at Topshop; Kangol hat, $44, at KangolHue socks (worn throughout), $6 at Hue

Leather and denim always makes for a striking combination. Simplify your look with a basic tee and let the two contrasting fabrics do the heavy lifting.

Cheap Monday jacket, $80, at Shopbop; Helmut Lang shirt, $140, at Helmut Lang stores; Sam Edelman wedges, $199, at Zappos;  Tulle scarf, $40, at Tulle4us

 Zara blazer, $129, at Zara stores; Bobi tank, $39, at Revolve ClothingStrenesse Gabriele Strehle pants (worn throughout), $1,700, please call Pamela Robbins at 914.472.4033; Musette flats, $160, at Musette Broadway; Aqua necklace, $85, at Bloomingdales

However thin your leather pants are, they are ideal for cold months, so make sure the rest of your look is a little layered to match the season as well.

 Zara sweater, $39.90, at Zara stores; Club Monaco turtleneck, $69, at Club Monaco or call 212.459.9863; H&M boots, $49.95, at H&M stores; Hat Attack hat, $120, at HatAttack

Jack BB Dakota sweater, $70, at ModClothUnited Colors of Benetton cape, $239, at United Colors of Benetton (for store locations call 800.535.4491); Nine West boots, $158.95, at Amazon

Neutrals are great for the fall and winter season, but adding in the different textures of leather and knits keeps the look simple but interesting.

Jack BB Dakota sweater, $70, at ModCloth; United Colors of Benetton cape, $239, at United Colors of Benetton (for store locations call 800.535.4491); Nine West boots, $159, at Zappos

