StyleCaster
Share

1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)

What's hot
StyleCaster

1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)

Emily
by
1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)
5 Start slideshow

No summer beach bag is complete without a swimsuit cover up. More and more women are opting for a breezy dress over cut-off shorts or the blatant attempt-to-cover-up-my-hips sarong to go over their swimwear.

At the StyleCaster office, we’re having a moment with this lightweight one-shoulder “Goddess” dress by Sosume ($199). It’s not your usual silhouette, and it can go from beach to night in no time just follow our fashion tips below!

Scrunch it up. Jersey is a tangibly soft and pliable fabric. Don’t hesitate to bunch up a jersey dress to create a slouchy top. Be sure to pair it with a structured bottom in a heavier fabric such as this leather mini skirt; you don’t want to have crazy bunches across your waistband!

Mix in heavy fabrics. Pairing a gauzy summer jersey dress with heavier fabrics can take your piece into fall. Try leather and chunkier knits for a nice contrast in colder months.

Layer over and under. When simply throwing a jacket over your summer dress won’t suffice, try layering a button up underneath the dress to put a formal twist on a basic piece.

…AND GET THIS DRESS FOR FREE!
If you’re feeling inspired by what you see, Sosume is giving away the Goddess dress above in white to one lucky StyleCaster reader! To enter, login to your Twitter account and start following StyleCaster (@StyleCaster) and Sosume (@SosumeClothing). Then tweet the following message:

@StyleCaster and @sosumeclothing Make me a goddess in that dress! http://bit.ly/d0wuxl

If you get unlucky this time, don’t pout Sosume is also giving a StyleCaster exclusive 35% discount on all Sosume pieces. Go to the line’s site and enter the promo code STYLECASTER at checkout and your discount will automatically apply!

Credits
Photographer: Bon Duke
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Sarah Stephens, Next
Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucciarello, Mizu New York
Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Related:
1 Piece, 5 Ways: White Leather

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Navy and white seersucker jacket by DKNY; Black leather mini skirt by Iro; Tempest storm ring by Samantha Wills ($240); Black slide on shoes by Kesli Dagger ($125), available at OAK

Grey distressed leather motorcycle vest by Topshop ($300), available in stores only call 212.965.9555; Black brushed suede crunch booties by LD Tuttle; Black and silver rosary by Topman ($20), available in stores only call 212.965.9555; Silver multi-chain necklace with rings by Noir/Philip Crangi; Grey and black knit cap by A Peace Treaty

Cream long sleeve boyfriend blazer by DKNY; Blue and white striped shirt by Caulfield Preparatory ($145), available at Revolve Clothing; Black and brown oxford shoe by Bernhard Willhelm; Bib necklace by Tory Burch ($395); Black 'Carson' belt by Tory Burch ($225), available in stores only call 212.929.0125

Off-white cashmere sweater by The Elder Statesman ($955), available at Ikram; Red and white plaid button up by Caulfield Prep ($141), available at Revolve Clothing; Olive knit hat by A Peace Treaty ($80); Black and shearling booties by Topshop; Black tire leather wrap bracelet by Metal Skin ($48)

Grey one shoulder dress by Sosume ($199); Grey silk cargo shorts with grommets by Iro; Olive trench coat by Diesel ($280), available in stores only call 877.433.4373; Worn black leather booties by Fergie

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Sneak Peek: Topshop’s New Knit Collaboration With Mark Fast

Sneak Peek: Topshop’s New Knit Collaboration With Mark Fast
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share