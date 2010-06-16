1 Piece, 5 Ways: One-Shoulder Dress (And Sosume Giveaway!)

No summer beach bag is complete without a swimsuit cover up. More and more women are opting for a breezy dress over cut-off shorts or the blatant attempt-to-cover-up-my-hips sarong to go over their swimwear.

At the StyleCaster office, we’re having a moment with this lightweight one-shoulder “Goddess” dress by Sosume ($199). It’s not your usual silhouette, and it can go from beach to night in no time just follow our fashion tips below!

Scrunch it up. Jersey is a tangibly soft and pliable fabric. Don’t hesitate to bunch up a jersey dress to create a slouchy top. Be sure to pair it with a structured bottom in a heavier fabric such as this leather mini skirt; you don’t want to have crazy bunches across your waistband!

Mix in heavy fabrics. Pairing a gauzy summer jersey dress with heavier fabrics can take your piece into fall. Try leather and chunkier knits for a nice contrast in colder months.

Layer over and under. When simply throwing a jacket over your summer dress won’t suffice, try layering a button up underneath the dress to put a formal twist on a basic piece.

…AND GET THIS DRESS FOR FREE!

If you’re feeling inspired by what you see, Sosume is giving away the Goddess dress above in white to one lucky StyleCaster reader! To enter, login to your Twitter account and start following StyleCaster (@StyleCaster) and Sosume (@SosumeClothing). Then tweet the following message:

@StyleCaster and @sosumeclothing Make me a goddess in that dress! http://bit.ly/d0wuxl

If you get unlucky this time, don’t pout Sosume is also giving a StyleCaster exclusive 35% discount on all Sosume pieces. Go to the line’s site and enter the promo code STYLECASTER at checkout and your discount will automatically apply!



Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Sarah Stephens, Next

Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucciarello, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

