Emily
by
1 Piece, 5 Ways: How To Style Your Staple Vest
As an integral part of the three piece suit, the vest has been confined into the menswear (and its subdivision of, “menswear inspired womenswear”) arena.This fall, however, we’ve seen a softer side to blazers, pants and vests with a less strictly defined “boy meets girl” approach to menswear.

This Aperu vest ($375) balances its softer flowing panels with a masculine fabric allowing it to be defined as more feminine or masculine depending on what you pair it with. Scroll through the inspiration above for more ideas on how to diversify a staple vest. -Janice Chou

Credits
Photographer:Bon Duke
Stylists:Emily Finkbinder andJanice Chou,StyleCaster
Model: Maddie Welch, Supreme Model Management
Makeup Artist:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management
Hair Stylist:Bryce Scarlett,Artists by Timothy Priano
Nail Technician: Daphne Allende,Dashing Diva

To play up your feminine side, pair a vest with a softly draping bottom. Aperçu vest ($375 worn throughout); House of Waris ring ($2,400, available at Barneys New York); Alldressedup pants ($765, available at Bellagio)

Aperçu tank ($135)

Button your shirt to the top button for a school boy inspired look. Aperçu tank ($135)

Lightweight fabrics will keep your look on the softer side. MAGASCHONI tank; Rachel Comey pants ($414, available at TenOver6); Christian Louboutin booties ($1,165, available at Neiman Marcus)

Opt for a wide instead of a long drop necklace for a more dramatic look. Mawi necklace ($635, available at Bergdorf Goodman); Reiss bodysuit

Numina tank ($300, available at Venus Superstar Boutique)

Numina tank ($300, available at Venus Superstar Boutique); Bevel by Jonathan Goldstein earrings ($485); Club Monaco pant ($139, call 212.459.9863 for more info)

Aperçu tank ($135)

Aperçu vest ($375 worn throughout); House of Waris ring ($2,400, available at Barneys New York)

Mawi necklace ($635, available at Bergdorf Goodman).
