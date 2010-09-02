1 Piece, 5 Ways: How To Style Your Staple Vest

As an integral part of the three piece suit, the vest has been confined into the menswear (and its subdivision of, “menswear inspired womenswear”) arena.This fall, however, we’ve seen a softer side to blazers, pants and vests with a less strictly defined “boy meets girl” approach to menswear.

This Aperu vest ($375) balances its softer flowing panels with a masculine fabric allowing it to be defined as more feminine or masculine depending on what you pair it with. Scroll through the inspiration above for more ideas on how to diversify a staple vest. -Janice Chou

