1 Piece, 5 Ways: Gap Jean Leggings

We must admit that we all scoffed at the legging jean (a.k.a. the “jegging”) when we first saw it. For those who have yet to buy a pair, a jegging is fundamentally a legging disguised as a pair of jeans. Often designed with pockets and a front fly, the jegging created a loophole in the fashion system making it socially acceptable to technically not wear pants.

But as with every rule, there’s an exception, and over at StyleCaster, we’re having a moment with the legging jeans by GAP ($69.50). Firstly, they have a classic wash and higher percentage of cotton to make them feel like durable denim, but let’s face it a bit of lycra is a girl’s friend. They’re way more comfortable than the circulation-stopping super skinny jeans in our closets. Read the tips below and scroll through the slide show above to get some inspiration on how you can style your own legging jeans!

Incorporate quirky accessories. Pair your legging jeans with an uber preppy bow tie or felt fedora for an ironic twist on a menswear classic.

Add lush fabrics. Dress up your denim leggings with rich fabrics like silk and leather to take the cotton up a notch.

Anchor structured pieces. Use your jean leggings to pare down busier jackets or boxy tops. The super skinny fit denim elongates the leg’s line to balance out the top.

Pair with rugged boots. Jean leggings are ideal for stuffing into boots and booties. Keep your look updated by pulling your wool socks over the top of your boots and jean leggings for a weathered look.

Credits

Photographer: Geordy Pearson

Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Lizzy Glynn, IMG Models

Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler

Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson



For more information about our relationship with Gap please click here: cmp.ly/3