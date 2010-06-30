StyleCaster
1 Piece, 5 Ways: Gap Jean Leggings

StyleCaster

Janice
by
We must admit that we all scoffed at the legging jean (a.k.a. the “jegging”) when we first saw it. For those who have yet to buy a pair, a jegging is fundamentally a legging disguised as a pair of jeans. Often designed with pockets and a front fly, the jegging created a loophole in the fashion system making it socially acceptable to technically not wear pants.

But as with every rule, there’s an exception, and over at StyleCaster, we’re having a moment with the legging jeans by GAP ($69.50). Firstly, they have a classic wash and higher percentage of cotton to make them feel like durable denim, but let’s face it a bit of lycra is a girl’s friend. They’re way more comfortable than the circulation-stopping super skinny jeans in our closets. Read the tips below and scroll through the slide show above to get some inspiration on how you can style your own legging jeans!

Incorporate quirky accessories. Pair your legging jeans with an uber preppy bow tie or felt fedora for an ironic twist on a menswear classic.

Add lush fabrics. Dress up your denim leggings with rich fabrics like silk and leather to take the cotton up a notch.

Anchor structured pieces. Use your jean leggings to pare down busier jackets or boxy tops. The super skinny fit denim elongates the leg’s line to balance out the top.

Pair with rugged boots. Jean leggings are ideal for stuffing into boots and booties. Keep your look updated by pulling your wool socks over the top of your boots and jean leggings for a weathered look.

Credits
Photographer: Geordy Pearson
Stylist: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Lizzy Glynn, IMG Models
Hair Stylist: Stacey Ho, Cutler
Makeup Artist: Raedawn Johnson

For more information about our relationship with Gap please click here: cmp.ly/3

Black Sheer Tank Tunic With Back Slit by Gar-De ($145), available at Brigade; Olive Green Vest by Richard Chai; Encased Large Brass Disc Necklace by Jensen-Conroy ($400), available at Maryam Nassir Zadeh; Black And Gold Braided Chain Necklace by Jensen-Conroy; Gold Braided Snake Chain Bracelet by Kara Ross ($120); Dark Blue Jegging by GAP ($69.50), available in GAP stores nationwide; Brown Leather Heeled Ankle Boots by Rag & Bone

Grey Knit Hat by Nanushka ($72.50), available at Saks Fifth Avenue; Red And Blue Plaid Button Down Shirt by Trovata ($156), available at Apartment Number 9; Embellished Chicory Jacket by Ports 1961 by Tia Cibani ($1,850), available at Ports 1961 stores; Burgundy Shoreditch Legwarmers by Rag & Bone ($150), available at Barneys; Brown Leather Heeled Ankle Boots by Rag & Bone

Blue And White Checkered Button Down by B.D. Baggies ($98), available at Fred Segal Women Santa Monica; Grey Black Plaid Cardigan Sweater by J. Crew ($88); Men's Beige Silk Bow Tie by Burberry ($125), call 1.800.284.8480; Dark Blue Jegging by GAP ($69.50), available in Gap stores nationwide; Tobacco Leather and Birch Felt Daphne Platform Bootie by Derek Lam ($790)

White Fitted Cotton Button Down by Contrarian ($295), available at chickdowntown.com; Black Suede Jacket With Silver Grommets And Zippers by Frank Tell; Black Leather Over The Knee Lace Up Boot by Sergio Rossi

Black Felt Fedora Hat by Uniqlo ($19.90); Rust Silk Tank Top With Pleats by Apiece Apart ($218.50), available at Totokaelo.com; Monika Long Twisted Chain And Bead Necklace In Antique Rose Garnet by Paige Novick ($1,000), available at Bergdorf Goodman; Black Cashmere Blazer With Leather Collar by Devi Kroell ($1,490), call 212.644.4499; Dark Blue Jegging by GAP ($69.50), available in Gap stores nationwide; Black Knee High Boots by Max Mara ($875), or call 212.879.6100

