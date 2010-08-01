1 Piece, 5 Ways: Cacharel Full Skirt

LEFT: Black Crew Neck Drop Needle Sweater by Timo Weiland ($250), available at ForwardForward.com; Navy Pleated Flare Skirt by Cacharel ($895), available at By George

RIGHT: Ivory Cropped Cable Knit Long Sleeve Sweater by Jean Paul Gaultier Maille Femme; Coach Whip Double-Wrap Choker by Giles&Brother by Philip Crangi ($125); Navy Pleated Flare Skirt by Cacharel ($895), available at By George

