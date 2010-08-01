1 Piece, 5 Ways: Cacharel Full Skirt

A big fall fashion trend spotted on the runways were A-line skirts falling to a more conservative mid-shin length. Seen at Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, and Prada these longer hemlines are a throwback to a 1950s feminine silhouette. StyleCaster fell in love with this timeless navy Cacharel skirt ($895, available at By George) with its high waist and universally flattering, gently pleated skirt. Scroll through the images above for some inspiration on how to balance out this retro-inspired skirt length with interesting and sexy tops.
Credits
Photographer: Joseph D’Arco, StyleCaster
Stylists: Emily Finkbinder and Janice Chou, StyleCaster
Model: Katrina Hoernig, DNA Models
Hair Stylist: Anthony Nadar, Atelier Management
Makeup Artist: Jillian Halouska
Blue Lurex Lace Bra Top Corset by NPRPA ($2,000), available through special order at She Boutique; Navy Pleated Flare Skirt by Cacharel ($895), available at By George
Black Denim Trucker Vest by Levi's ($49.50); Cream Thermal Sweater by Erin Wasson x RVCA; Navy Pleated Flare Skirt by Cacharel ($895), available at By George; Silver Chain Necklace by R.J. Graziano ($25), call 212.685.1248; Black Rhodium Plated Silver Eagle Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($385), available at Churchill; Silver Horse Skeleton Ring by Matina Amanita ($315), available at Churchill
Navy Satin Military Jacket with Rhinestones and Chain Detail by Gryphon ($575), available at Saks
Navy Satin Military Jacket with Rhinestones and Chain Detail by Gryphon ($575), available at Saks; Navy Pleated Flare Skirt by Cacharel ($895), available at By George