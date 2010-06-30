FASHION EXCLUSIVE: Body Conscious

The body conscious trend, made up of tight dresses and “fitted till your head nearly pops off” pieces can feel a bit daunting. There are ways for women of all body shapes and sizes to dabble in the body conscious trend. Scroll through the images above to get inspired and then follow our simple guidelines below to help you get the look right. Getting body conscious has never looked this confident and sexy before!

Look for piping. Corset boning or piping helps to draw flattering lines up and down the figure, skimming your waist and flaring over your hips. More structured pieces in thicker fabrics will keep you from feeling self conscious in the body conscious trend.

Accessorize wisely. Because body conscious pieces are naturally sexy, anchor the look down with more aggressive accessories. Pair your fitted pieces with hefty boots and strong jewelry. Dainty jewels or strappy sandals won’t look appropriate.

Mix in some mesh. When flashing bare skin is feeling pass, opt for pieces with mesh paneling. Mesh provides the same effect of barely-there sex appeal, but even just that thin fabric coverage can feel more comfortable than a down-to-there neckline.

Tone down the color palette. This trend is best reserved for a dark or neutral color palette. Introducing bright colors like red, for example, will make the look cheesy instead of on trend.

Credits

Photographer: Bon Duke

Stylist: Janice Chou, StyleCaster

Model: Karolina Nevia, Fusion Model Management

Hair Stylist: Dominick Pucciarello, Mizu New York

Makeup Artist: Achelle Dunaway, e.l.f. Cosmetics

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

