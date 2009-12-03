Shopping Tips: When to Splurge vs. Save

When it comes to building a wardrobe, it can be a daunting task, not just to find the perfect items, but to afford it all too. As you’ve probably heard, luckily, you don’t always need to spend a lot of money to look great. There are plenty of basics that are essential for your wardrobe, but are easy to find great pieces at a lower price. We break it down for you–which items you should splurge on and which you can save.

Splurge:

Coats:

Splurge on a coat with a classic shape that you can wear season after season. A traditional trenchcoat is the perfect choice and will never go out of style. J.Crew’s version of the trench has a great weight from its Japanese cotton and it’s an iconic shape that you will never get tired of.

J.Crew Icon Trench, $298, at jcrew.com

Handbags:

It’s ok to splurge on a great handbag. You carry your purse with you wherever you go all day long, so it has to be something that you love and something that will last. Zero + Maria Cornejo has a knack for creating timeless pieces that are still unique and interesting. This handbag is basic black (it never goes out of style), big enough to fit all of your necessities, and most importantly, chic.

Zero + Maria Cornejo Loop Work Bag, $865, at lagarconne.com

The Perfect Pump:

Every girl needs a great pair of shoes she can rely on and feel instantly great in, but no one needs a pair of shoes that are going to fall apart and need to be replaced next season. The great thing about a quality pair of shoes is that they really do last longer than cheaper pairs–plus, they’re more comfortable. You won’t have to keep buying shoes if you invest correctly once.

Christian Louboutin Miss 120 Platform Ankle Boots, $1,075, at netaporter.com

Save:

Jeans:

We know how important it is to find the perfect fit when it comes to denim, but that doesn’t mean you need to go out and buy a pair of designer jeans. These skinnies from Levi’s fit a wide range of body types and have plenty of that all-too-critical stretch.

Levi’s 5 Pocket Legging, $69.50, at levi.com

T-shirts:

While finding the perfectly worn soft T-shirt can feel like winning the lottery, it doesn’t have to cost your winnings. This version by American Apparel is made from viscose, meaning it is impossibly soft and sexy. Since it’s not your average cotton tee, you can even dress it up for different occasions.

American Apparel Unisex Viscose Sexuali-Tee, $34, at americanapparel.net

Accessories:

Trends change every season, so even though we all want the Lanvin statement necklace, it is better to keep your change and buy several different pieces, so you can mix and match, then pick up the next big trend the following season.

Forever21 Mesh Pearl Strands, $10.80, at forever21.com