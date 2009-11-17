Shopping Tips: Planning Cyber Monday 2009

Is Black Friday the one shopping event you steer clear of every year? Does you fear of long lines, huge crowds, and pushy women keep you far, far away from your shopping destinations. Missing out on deep discounts you rather save up a little extra instead of entertaining the extravaganza known as Black Friday.

The internet has once again found a solution to make your life easier, so that you can partake in all that Black Friday has to offer without ever leaving your home. Re-invented for online users, Cyber Monday is an internet shopper’s dream come true. Offering steep discounts on the Monday following Black Friday, cyber shoppers will be able to take advantage of sales, free shipping and holiday shopping without the fuss.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to prepare for the online shopping spree come Cyber Monday:

Make a List

Take some time to think of all of the people you need to buy gifts for and write them down. Make your list in order of priority, the things you need buy first and the things you want to buy later. Click here for a few tips on how to revise your holiday wish list. Be sure to plan out the shipping time allotted for each item, that way when it comes time to purchase you’ll know what shipping method to choose so that your items arrive on time, worry-free.

Lots of Links

After you’ve narrowed down the items you need to buy, start doing your research. A few websites such as Bestcybermondaysales.com, cybermonday.net, and cybermonday.com are all extremely informative and will let you know the best deals for all things electronic, household, and of course, our favorites, clothing and accessories. Make a list of links that you know you’re going to click on come Monday in order of priority. Some sales may be time sensitive so be sure to read the sale details carefully so that you don’t miss out.

Log Off and Log On

Be sure to close any unnecessary programs running on your computer then log off and shut down. Give your computer a breather before you start shopping, in order to avoid freezes or time delays. Log back on and start pulling up some of the first links you’re going to be using.

Leave Out Your Money

Be sure to have your credit or debit card handy. That way when it comes time to purchase, you wont have to dig through your messy wallet in a hurry and you’ll be able to purchase with ease.

Lay Down

The best part about Cyber Monday is that you can do all of this wonderful shopping while lying down in bed, on the couch or wherever you get your internet connection. Take advantage of all the sales that Black Friday has to offer without ever leaving your bed!

Let the desperate Black Friday shoppers get up at 5 am and confront crowds of crazed shoppers. Have to work on Monday? No problem; cyber shopping is easy to do at work, as long as you follow these easy steps and don’t forget that you still have a job to do. Good luck shopping!