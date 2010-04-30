Shopping For – Taylor Swift

When it comes to stylish songstresses, we’ve recently noticed Taylor Swift upping her sartorial game. Her signature curly locks, perfectly crafted cat eye, and sparkly cocktail numbers on the red carpet have made her a fashion favorite when it comes to high-profile events, but what of her everyday street attire? At the start of her career, the country songstress was looking a bit dowdy for such a fresh looking future, but we can tell that Swift has been weighing her clothing choices a bit more carefully as of late (what girl wouldn’t pay more attention wearing ridiculously beautiful Marchesa?).

When she’s not on stage belting out songs about past lovers (or crushes might be more like it), she’s been spotted donning a mix of uber girly accessories like floral headbands and strappy heels, along with some edgier pieces that match her rocker repertoire. And of course, no country singer would be complete without a pair of cowboy boots thrown into the mix. To get the look la Taylor, try some of these Swift-inspired pieces below!



1. Printed drawstring skirt, $345, by Richard Chai Love.

2. Floral fabric headband, $15, by Topshop.

3. Darky skinny stretch jeans, $210, by Missoni.

4. Baby doll Mary Jane shoes, $29.99, by Leg Avenue.

5. Black leather white collar jacket, $98, by Kitson LA.

6. Calico juno two toned hoop earrings, $104, by Max & Chloe.

7. Strapless silk floral print dress, $495, by Rebecca Taylor.

8. Studded low cowboy boots, $186, by Bronx.

9. Cashmere zip pocket cardigan, $175, by J.Crew.

10. Cross body fringe clutch, $250, by Linea Pelle.

11. Abstract ikat scarf, $34.50, by Ann Taylor Loft.

12. Baked eye shadow, $9, by Ulta.