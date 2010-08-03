Shopping Steal Of The Week: Madewell Chain Cuff

Right alongside your closet staples like basic tanks and blazers should be a few key accessories that have versatility and staying power. We fashion people like to call these “investment pieces,” (if only to give us some justifiable reason to drop half our paychecks on some arm candy), but what’s even better than finding a great standout accessory, is finding one for only $28.

With its edgy meets clean silhouette, this Madewell cuff has a shelf-life well beyond the chain link trend. And if you’re like me and typically cringe at the thought of dropping over $100 on one more piece that will inevitably get buried in my jewelry box, then the friendly price tag on this piece of hardware will make you breathe a big sigh of relief. Madewell chain cuff, $28, at shopbop.com

