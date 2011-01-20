StyleCaster
Shopping Spring Leather: Cognac Dreams

Lately I’ve been secretly loving anything leather, cognac, or cognac and leather. There’s an inherent richness to the tawny shade that only deepens with age and wear. With a bit of gold hardware, you’re even more luxe, plus it fits in with that chic decade I can’t seem to free myself from – I doubt there’s any need to mention it again for redundancy sake.

The seven pieces below from platforms to Alexa bags need only a great pair of high waisted denim flares or perfect maxi dress to make the whole world make sense.

Clockwide from left to right: Mulberry oversized Alexa bag, $1,250, at Mulberry; Ray Ban plastic aviators, $135, at Urban Outfitters; Alexander McQueen leather skull bracelet, $250, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Chloe leather wallet, $500, at Net-a-Porter; Chloe Sevigny for Opening Ceremony Mary Sue clogs in Tobacco, $380, at Opening Ceremony; Eddie Bauer western hat, $19.99, at Eddie Bauer; Pieces Vimse Leather Double Buckle Hip Belt, $48.27, at asos

