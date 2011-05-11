StyleCaster
Shopping Spring 2011’s Five Best Prints

What's hot
Dee
by
Here at StyleCaster we make it a point to take our readers from drab to fab on the reg. “Drab to Fab?” Ugh, as soon as I said it, I regretted it this isn’t the Style Network. But, I will shout out to East Bound & Down ON THE REG!!!

Oh wait, we’re talking about about Spring Trends right? Right! So let’s talk prints have the winter months got you feeling down? Well, thankfully, this season is all about prints. From Altuzarra’s sexy animal prints, Jil Sander’s bold stripes, Chris Benz’s flirty florals, Valentino’s charming polka dots, to Stella McCartney’s witty fruits, the runway was full of inspiration. And if that’s not enough, StyleCaster has got you covered.

Click through to see the top picks. WARNING: These aren’t your grandmas prints… or your gay uncles.

Patterson J. Kincaid Cropped Striped Sweater, $ 111, Shopbop

Forever 21 Floppy Hat, $13, Forever 21

Zimmerman Striped Dress, $330, Madewell

Madewell Cabana Shorts, $60, Madewell

Cooperative Striped Dress, $59, Urban Outfitters

American Apparel Crop Top, $36, American Aparel

H&M Jersey Skirt, $6, H&M

H&M Stripe Dress, $15, H&M

MANGO Color Blocked Striped Tank, $50, MANGO

Elizabeth and James Striped Jacket, $395, Piperlime

Rag & Bone Barbette Top, $220, Rag & Bone

Pencey Melun Booties, $286, Shopbop

Rebecca Minkoff Tote, $495, Shopbop

Banana Republic Clutch, $98, Banana Rebublic

Free People Leopard Scarf, $68, Free People

Top Shop Leopard Blouse, $90, Top Shop

Alice + Olivia for Keds Sneakers, $62, Bloomingdales

H&M Leopard Design Tank, $13, H&M

H&M Leopard Romper, $15, H&M

Michael Kors Leopard Watch, $195, Piperlime

Forever 21 leopard top, $18, Forever 21

Splendid Leopard Tank, $76, Saks

Zara leopard print blazer, $129, Zara

Forever 21 Floral Headwrap, $4, Forever 21

Marc by Marc Jacobs Shorts, $190, Net-A-Porter

Theyskens Theory Floral Dress, $425, Net-A-Porter

Free People Maxi Dress, $168, Free People

Anthropologie Floral Wedges, $90, Anthropologie

Costa Blanca Flowy Dress, $69, Urban Outfitters

Forever 21 Floral Bodycon Skirt, $8, Forever 21

MANGO Floral Print Trousers, $100, MANGO

Rugby by Ralph Lauren Silk Chiffon Floral Top, $140, Rugby

Rugby by Ralph Lauren Silk Floral Dress, $398, Rugby

Topshop Pear Headband, $14, Topshop

 Charlotte Olympia Flats, $945, Net-A-Porter

 Stella McCartney Citrus Print Dress, $2,695, Net-A-Porter

 Samantha Pleet Dress, $77, Revolve Clothing

Vivienne Westwood Dress, $406, Revolve Clothing

  Miu Miu Dress, $1,195, Net-A-Porter

ASOS banana crop top, $18, ASOS

ModCloth Fruit Wedge, $100, ModCloth

Petit Plat Fruit Earrings, $23, Hannah Zakari

Topshop Banana Crop Top, $32, Topshop

Urban Outfitters Sunny Day dress, $69, Urban Outfitters

Anthropologie Polka Dot Bikini, $68, Anthropologie

Anthropologie Jumper, $248, Anthropologie

Free People Strappy Cami, $38, Free People

Topshop Sleeveless Denim Shirt, $52, Topshop

American Apparel Vintage Polka Dot Scarf, $28, American Apparel 

 GAP Gathered Dot Top, $60, GAP

Miu Miu Green Skirt, $640, Net-A-Porter

Miu Miu Platforms , $445, Net-A-Porter

