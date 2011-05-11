Shopping Spring 2011’s Five Best Prints

Here at StyleCaster we make it a point to take our readers from drab to fab on the reg. “Drab to Fab?” Ugh, as soon as I said it, I regretted it this isn’t the Style Network. But, I will shout out to East Bound & Down ON THE REG!!!

Oh wait, we’re talking about about Spring Trends right? Right! So let’s talk prints have the winter months got you feeling down? Well, thankfully, this season is all about prints. From Altuzarra’s sexy animal prints, Jil Sander’s bold stripes, Chris Benz’s flirty florals, Valentino’s charming polka dots, to Stella McCartney’s witty fruits, the runway was full of inspiration. And if that’s not enough, StyleCaster has got you covered.

Click through to see the top picks. WARNING: These aren’t your grandmas prints… or your gay uncles.