Shopping For: Rihanna

Rihanna Photos: Neil Mockford, FilmMagic | James Devaney,WireImage | Phillip Massey, FilmMagic | Jack, FilmMagic

This hot Bahamian went from your ubiquitous bubble gum pop star to high design mannequin (with the help of an edgy crop) and in the process saw her star rise faster than Pon de Replay on the Billboard charts. She digs a cool accessory, mixes the avant garde with classic American sportswear and has a way with killer footwear.

The Eminem collaborator doesn’t fear the drama, and the best thing about her is the ability to translate the runway to the street without looking totally insane. See some of Rihanna’s recent high notes above, and get the superstar’s look with some very cool pieces below.



1. JC de Castelbajac jacket, $425, at Yoox

2. Madewell lace ankle socks, $9.50, at Madewell

3. Torn grey skirt, $105, at Bluefly

4. Topshop love sweater, $90, at Topshop

5. Steve Madden gold pumps, $140, at Footnotesonline

6. By Marlene Birger, $540, at Les Nouvelles

7. West Seal double gold hoops, $6, at Wet Seal

8. Isabel Marant cropped leather pants, $2,350, at Net-a-Porter

9. Damsel cat eye sunglasses, $14, at Urban Outfitters

10. J.Crew silk taffeta skirt, $160, at Net-a-Porter