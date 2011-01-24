Shopping Quiz: Are You a Brand Snob?

When you’re shopping, do you only care about the label? Have you seen a fantastically wild dress but hesitated to buy it because you didn’t know who made it? Take the quiz below to find out if you’re a brand snob!

1. What is the most you’ve ever spent on an article of clothing?

a. You can’t quite remember but you know you’re still paying it off And now that Chloe bag is calling your name.

b. $300 on a J.Crew bridesmaid dress that you were begrudgingly obligated to purchase.

c. $400 on a classic long wool camel coat.

2. What is your favorite online shopping destination?

a. Net-A-Porter.com

b. ModCloth.com

c. SaksFifthAvenue.com

3. Who do you turn to for fashion advice?

a. Vogue. Which then becomes a shopping list…

b. The mirror. Does it fit? Yes? Good. Ring it up.

c. StyleCaster. Your one stop shop for a variety of fashion opinions.

4. When you see a sales rack, you…

a. Bypass it and head to the new inventory for spring.

b. Shop exclusively from it.

c. Browse through it for hidden gems.

5. Which celebrity do you identify with style wise?

a. Victoria Beckham and those Christian Louboutins she calls feet.

b. Celebrity gossip is a thousand times more fun than celebrity style.

c. Olivia Palermo and her eclectic mix of clothing.

6. You just found a pair of Celine pants at a sample sale but they’re a size too small. So

a. You buy them anyway. They’re Celine. They’re worth the 5 pound weight loss.

b. Who’s Celine? What’s a sample sale?

c. Shrug oh well. The tunic fit better anyway.

7. Have you ever sold old clothes to a second hand store?

a. No! Never! You’re creating an archive to hand your treasures down to your first born.

b. Of course. But you usually end up turning that money back over to the store. You’re a sucker for a $10 dress even if it’s used.

c. Every now and then. Mainly when you outgrow something.

Mostly A’s Nose in the Air Brand Snob

You only bother with clothing and accessories with a designer name in tact. Whether you’re buying it full price or vintage, it must have a credible source. If it doesn’t have a label, how do you know whether it’s weird in an edgy or weird in a stupid way? You use brand names to gauge the value of a piece and moreover use these brand names to demonstrate your knowledge of the fashion trends. Head to toe you want to be able to recite the designers that make up your outfit just in case you get stopped by The Sartorialist!

Mostly B’s Brand Snubber

Oscar. Carolina. Zac. When brands are referred to without their designer’s last name, you pause a moment before recognizing their name. Rather, you have a roster of retailers that you frequent and ignore the brands you purchase. You have a hard time justifying an expensive purchase because regardless of whether or not you can afford it, you wonder, “How can this cotton dress possibly be worth $350?!” It’s not that you’re ignorant or frugal, you’re just practical about clothing; you can’t get attached to a pair of jeans that will inevitably be ruined in the wash or go out of style in two seasons.

Mostly C’s Brand Balancer

Every magazine has touted the benefits of striking a balance between high and low end pieces within one outfit. You are not above pairing your Jil Sander skirt with an American Apparel t-shirt or Rag & Bone sweater with H&M jeans. You can appreciate having a nice piece of clothing that requires dry cleaning, but don’t mind pairing it with a Hanes t-shirt lifted from your boyfriend.