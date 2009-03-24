Would you go shopping at Port Authority? Seriously.

WWD reported yesterday that the Fashion Center Business Improvement District and the Times Square Alliance are trying to dress up Eighth Avenue with Blank SL8, a street-front Port Authority space that will spotlight New York-based fashion, design and visual arts created by New York-based artists and designers.

Well, that idea actually does sound good. 200,000 commuters travel Port Authority every day and not enough attention is given to those designers who are loyal to producing their garments in New York’s garment district.

With rent for the space only costing $1 per month, it is actually cheap enough for young designer to show off their goods.

All of these ideas sound great, supporting local designers, promoting young talent, and a cheap accessible storefront with major traffic. But again, would you go shopping at Port Authority.