Shopping For – Model-Designer Erin Wasson

If the Nineties saw the end of the supermodel (Linda, Christy, Naomi et al.) then the naughts brought with it the era of the model mogul and Erin Wasson could be considered the leader of the revolution.

This classic beauty with an edge isn’t content to just hang behind-the-scenes not that fashion week, editorials, ads and catalog are exactly wallflower material. Having walked Balmain, Balenciaga and Givenchy, appearing in nearly every major magazine from French Vogue to Love, and fronting brands from Maybelline to Michael Kors, could the model be keeping busy with fashion business matters to stave off boredom? (Oh, and have you checked out her catalog shots for J.Crew?)

But this is one fashion poser (no pun intended) who has actually created more buzz for her non-model behavior. The Texan beauty served as muse and stylist to Alexander Wang, designed body chains for her LowLuv jewelry line, collaborated with Cali skate brand RVCA on a spinoff line and appeared in a series of films with Justin Timberlake for William Rast.

That said, Wasson is our perfect go-to for some fashion inspiration. Check out some of our best Wasson-esque picks below.

