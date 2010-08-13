Shopping For – Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen, photos left to right: Astrid Stawiarz, Getty Images | Larry Busacca, WireImage | Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic | Neil Mockford, FilmMagic.



Throughout our years of near-obsessive fashion blog reading and conversations with stylish friends, we’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a rare bird (read: crazy person) that can’t appreciate Mary-Kate Olsen‘s fashion sensibility. All those nasty tabloids who dubbed MK’s “bag lady fashions” atrocious back in her short-lived NYU days were secretly just jealous. I mean, over-sized chunky knits ugly? C’mon!

So, who better to do a little Friday shopping excursion for than the child star-turned-entrepreneur who’s responsible (along with her twin Ashley) for an epidemic of girl crushes heard ’round the world? Check out our fall style picks for Marie Claire‘s September issue cover girl below, and load up on the accessories to get started channeling her look.

1. BCBGeneration penny convertible handbag, $48.99, at macys.com

2. Jaeger London arched studded waist belt, $163.35, at my-wardrobe.com

3. A.J. Morgan crush rectangular sunglasses, $20, at endless.com

4. Antik Batik fair tunic, $425, at 25park.com

5. Mesh bangle set, $4, at charlotterusse.com

6. Marc by Marc Jacobs resin bangle, $58, at nordstrom.com

7. Vera Wang Lavender Label platform snap booties, $450, at shopbop.com

8. Alexander McQueen violet skull scarf, $260, at alexandermcqueen.com

9. Bottega Veneta oxidized silver scarab beetle ring, $330, at net-a-porter.com

10. Pamela Love sword ring, $360, at brownsfashion.com

