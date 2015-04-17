Shopping Makes us as Happy as Sex, Says Science

Photo: @margaret__zhang

We knew there was merit in retail therapy, and a new study just proved shopping addicts everywhere right. New research from the University of Michigan found that the pleasure you get from shopping is similar to how you feel after sex.

By tracking one shopper’s facial movements as she searched the racks of Zara for the perfect pair of camo pants, scientists were able to detect that the 30-year-old woman was experiencing a kind of high as she found the best pair. (We’ve all been there, right?)

Apparently facial expression–like open and alert eyes, and a mouth slightly open mouth–are signs that the pleasure center in your brain is lighting up–something that scientists observed in the shopper. Experts at University of Michigan say the way the brain lights up while shopping shows the joy we feel while spending up big is akin to the happiness experienced after sex. So really, it’s no wonder your credit card bill is so damn big every month.