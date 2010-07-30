Shopping For – Mad Men

By now, you already know that Mad Men season 4 premiered last Sunday, and by Monday you (and by you, we mean we) were already counting down the days until the next hour-long drool fest over Don Draper. But right now we’ll divert our attention from Jon Hamm‘s perfect everything to focus on the number two most important aspect of the show the clothes. Betty Draper and Joan Holloway are two stylish ladies, and as much as we love our crop tops and lace up booties, we can appreciate a polished dress and pearl necklace just as much.

Perfectly aligned alongside the retro inspiration that swept the fall 2010 runways, are the uber feminine pencil skirts, quilted chain purses, clip-ons and cat-eye sunglasses that Betty and Joan don on a daily basis. The polished look may not be fitting for Taylor Momsen types, per se, but we’ve been inspired this week to get back to our feminine roots.

So, in anticipation of this Sunday’s second episode of Mad Men, take a peek at the episode one recap video above, and check out our shopping picks for the lovely ladies of the show below to get in on the look. Next on the list: attracting our very own Don Draper.



1. Paul & Joe Sister zodiaque belted jersey dress, $260, at netaporter.com

2. Rachel Leigh clip on earrings, $52.80, at zappos.com

3. The Chelsea Bag, $78, at topshop.com

4. Estee Lauder lustre lipstick, $19.50, at dillards.com

5. Layered faux pearl necklace, $12, at monsoon.co.uk

6. Asos nude lace gloves, $6.74, at asos.com

7. J.Crew double-serge pencil skirt, $118, at jcrew.com

8. Floral print cat eye sunglasses, $14, at urbanoutfitters.com

9. Badgley Mischka xango pump in pink satin, $165, at endless.com

10. Valentino silk and cotton cardigan, $545, at theoutnet.com

