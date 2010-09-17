Shopping For: Leighton Meester’s Real Life Look

Leighton Meester. Photos L to R: John Parra, WireImage| White Steve Granitz, WireImage | Jim Spellman, WireImage | Eric Ryan, Getty Images

When Leighton Meester first stepped onto the red carpet, many thought she would continue to channel her alter ego in equal parts Oscar de la Renta, Peter Som and other Upper East Sider staples. Beautiful as those designers are, this pretty girl lives a little closer to the edge and often ops for the likes of Marc, Proenza Schouler and Herve Leger instead. She doesn’t fear color, a crop top, body con or an insane shoe.

Who doesn’t love a girl willing to rock a straight from the runway piece and live to tell the tale after the flack the weeklies sometimes pummel her with. If little dress + big shoes is the right equation for you, you’re a Leighton sort of girl. Grab her look below.

1. A.L.C. lace dress, $485, at Net-a-Porter

2. Forever 21 teardrop earrings, $2.80, at Forever 21

3. Dior De Rouge Luminous Color, $32, at Sephora

4. Rag & Bone cropped sweater, $161, at La Garonne

5. Pour La Victoire booties, $315, at Cusp

6. Marc Jacobs bag, $970, at Far Fetch

7. Vena Cava dress, $485, at Bergdorf Goodman

8. Tibi colorful shorts, $200, at Net-a-Porter

9. Old Navy plaid mini, $11.99, at Old Navy

10. Aldo fringe shoes, $49.98, at Aldo