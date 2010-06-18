Shopping For – Leigh Lezark

All images: Imaxtree.com

What with all the red carpet and fashion week appearances, we sometimes forget what it is that Leigh Lezark actually does for a living. But alas, the slick black haired New Yorker is in fact employed! As one part of the DJ trio The Misshapes, Lezark brings her stylish and feminine rocker influence to the group of choice for those ready to get down on the dance floor at downtown soirees.

If you’re looking to channel Lezark’s look, make sure to stock up on plenty of black pieces, the ultimate staple in this downtown gal’s closet which makes sense given her trademark jet black hair. Studs, standout heels, and a swipe of gray or black nail polish to finish off the look are a must. If we could go shopping for Lezark for day, these are the pieces we’d be picking up.



1. Alexander Wang silk stud print dress, $297.50, at lagarconne.com.

2. Topshop chiffon rose waistcoat, $55, at topshop.com.

3. Nakamol Designs large gold stud cuff bracelet, $48, at shopkitson.com.

4. Pieces quilted barrel bag, $50.73, at asos.com.

5. Aldo huval high heel, $60, aldoshoes.com.

6. Marc by Marc Jacobs button logo sunglasses, $98, at nordstrom.com.

7. Nine West women’s platform slingback, $50, at endless.com.

8. Maison Martin Margiela tie-waist sheer silk blouse, $574, at netaporter.com.

9. Butter London nail lacquer in Chimney Sweep, $14, at drugstore.com.

10. Forever 21 stone center ring, $3.80, at forever21.com.

