Shopping For – Lady Gaga

Within the fashion world, there’s often a divide between celebrity fashion and high fashion namely, the designs that make it down the runway rather than on the red carpet. But even when we think about the fashionable celebrity standouts, it’s a pretty uneven ratio of actresses to singers who consistently keep their names on us fashion peeps’ radars. (No, sadly Britney’s pink pleather cropped tops were never worthy of a Vogue best dressed list.)

But there is hope for the music industry to step up their fashion cred, and it comes in the form of Lady Gaga or just plain Gaga, if you like. With all the attention the singer’s garnered from those crazy wigs, hair accessories and bodysuits, and er, costumes, if the rest of the music industry’s ladies are smart, they’ll follow suit.

We couldn’t find any cigarette glasses to include in our shopping inspiration below (see, Gaga’s music video for “Telephone”), but we think these items should tide you over for now.



1. Black leather false eyelashes, $30, by Shu Uemura

2. Stretch jersey bodysuit, $300, by Camilla and Marc

3. Extreme platform shoes, $59, by Pleaser

4. Silk blazer, $260, by Topshop

5. Black leather moon gloves, $161, by Nicola Morgan

6. Jade ring, $70, by Dannijo

7. Charmeuse briefs, $360, by Jean Yu

8. Cat eye sunglasses, $315, by Alexander Wang for Linda Farrow

9. Fishnet tights, $12.50, by French Connection

10. Feather frame clutch, $148, by Franchi

11. Waterproof liquid eyeliner, $20, by Stila

12. Studded stretch leather mini skirt, $850, by Bess

13. Bow feathered hair comb, $6.80, by Forever 21

14. Silk charmeuse bra, $440, by Jean Yu

