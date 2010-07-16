Shopping For: Kate Moss

Kate Moss. Photos left to right: Eamonn McCormack, WireImage | Dave M. Benett, Getty Images | Dave M. Benett, Getty Images | Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

Miss Moss has done so much at this point in her career that we’ve lost track of her threat counter quintuple threat perhaps, if there is such a thing? The model-designer-muse-businesswoman (the list goes on) has covered it all, and her eclectic style reflects her desire to dabble in all areas. One night she’s rocking the ultimate boho ensemble (see fringe shawl above) and the next she’s got her business face on with a clean silhouetted black blazer plus pointy heels. But what’s so fun about fashion if you can’t have it all, right?

For this Friday’s shopping excursion, we kept Moss’ jack of all trades mindset close at hand and picked out a fun mashup of pieces that can be thrown all together for an eclectic supermodel-esque ensemble. Check out the pieces we picked out for the style icon below and of course, we just had to include one token Topshop item.



1. Acne aged suede jacket, $1,100 (after conversion), at mytheresa.com

2. Karen Millen printed snake tie up sandals, $166.77, at asos.com

3. Topshop cross mesh panel dress, $98, at topshop.com

4. See by Chlo low-rise skinny jeans, $73.75, at theoutnet.com

5. Brian Reyes cropped jacket, $99, at editnewyork.com

6. House of Harlow cabochon bangle, $125, at shopkitson.com

7. Tusk Donington leather flap clutch, $98, at lordandtaylor.com

8. Max & Chloe agrigento cable fringe hoops, $463, at maxandchloe.com

9. Loeffler Randall tilly rivet bootie, $650, at loefflerrandall.com

10. CA4LA two tone effect fedora, $133, at farfetch.com

