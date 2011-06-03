Shopping For: Kate Middleton

Rising from co-ed to princess (let’s ignore that whole “duchess” thing, she’s a princess), Kate Middleton has proved herself to be a retail force to be reckoned with. The best thing about Kate’s style is that it is often affordable and flattering. She still shops at the likes of Topshop and Reiss, favoring classic styles that look good on a multitude of body types.

Kate often goes for primary colors and neutrals with simple accessories. Sound boring? Don’t make us remind of you of the McQueen (not to mention Will). You might not be Buckingham Palace-worthy but you can still look like an English blueblood with these timeless pieces.

1. Tamale Pump, $96, at Nine West.

2. Diamond Rhinestone Button Earring, $5.50, at Wet Seal.

3. J.Crew top, $50, at Net-a-Porter.

4. The Tessa Watch, $300, at Nixon.

5. J Brand jeans, $165, at Net-a-Porter.

6. Paige Tailored Jacket, $345, at Reiss.

7. Ring, $3.80, at Forever 21.

8. Sleevless dress, $95, at Topshop.

9. Envelope Clutch, $39, at Urban Outfitters.

10. Lancome Bronzer, $36.50, at Sephora.