Shopping For: Kate Bosworth

Photos left to right: Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images for IMG | Jean Baptiste Lacroix, WireImage | Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic | Marcel Thomas, FilmMagic | Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

On the short list of our favorite actresses (based solely on their fashion savvy) comes Kate Bosworth, who may very well be known better for her knack at red carpet perfection than her acting chops but we’ll excuse that for a moment.

This blonde with a set of one blue and one brown eyes knows how to dress herself, and in a way that’s uniquely modern and classic but with a twinge of boho. You won’t see Bosworth piling on the necklaces or bangles, and she’s rarely got a ring on her finger, but while we love accessorizing, Bosworth doesn’t seem to need the clutter. Her foolproof formula of wearing gorgeous clean lines often in neutral or warm hues to complement her golden girl complexion seems to work just fine for the star of the upcoming film Straw Dogs.

To get Bosworth’s beautiful look, stick to neutral colors for nighttime like beige, eggshell or light peach tones. Skip the embellishments and instead accent your look with minimal gold accessories. For day, this star’s look is laid back and effortless, so be on the lookout for that perfect crossbody bag that will take you from Coachella to the streets of L.A. in true Bosworth style. Here are a few pieces to get you started:



1. Malene Birger cochran wool-blend dress, $198, at theoutnet.com

2. Forever 21 strappy gladiator sandals, $17.80, at forever21.com

3. Beyond Vintage ivory lace top, $280, at stylebop.com

4. NARS lipstick, $24, at sephora.com

5. Topshop bleach jeggings, $70, at topshop.com

6. Rebecca Minkoff mult zip crossbody bag, $150, at nordstrom.com

7. McQ cotton shorts, $94.50, at theoutnet.com

8. Ray-Ban green lens aviator sunglasses, $194.70, at my-wardrobe.com

9. Rag & Bone silk shirt dress, $227.50, at lagarconne.com

10. Barneys New York spiral bound box clutch, $299, at barneys.com

