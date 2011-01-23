Shopping The Internet: Sunday Finds

I truly believe that there is absolutely nothing better than grabbing a coffee, sitting in bed and enveloping yourself in your favorite stores via the internet on a Sunday morning. Doubt if you may, but my picks below might have you staying in bed a little longer.

1. G.I. Anorak jacket $98, atNasty Gal

2. Forever21 bangles $3.80, at Forever21

3. Rike Feursteinmuff $235, atOpening Ceremony

4. Lover skirt $135 at The Outnet

5. Anniel leopard flats $155, at Mohawk General Store

6. Lanvin necklace $149, at Barney’s New York

